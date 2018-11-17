The University of Wyoming hosted its ceremonial groundbreaking Friday afternoon for the Science Initiative building, which is slated for completion in 2021.
Gov. Matt Mead and former Gov. Dave Freudenthal both participated in the ceremony, which also featured speeches from Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, UW President Laurie Nichols and Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski.
Before turning over dirt with golden shovels, the state leaders reflected on the difficult work that led to a state appropriation of $85 million, accompanied by $15 million of UW reserves, that are funding a building administrators hope will bring the university’s STEM programs to national eminence.
The building, slated to occupy almost a full city block west of the Enzi STEM Building, will include new laboratory space aimed at facilitating multidisciplinary research.
Before the 2018 legislative session, Bebout opposed releasing funding for the Science Initiative building, saying the state’s budget issues meant it wasn’t “the right time” to be giving more money to the university.
But on Friday, even Bebout talked glowingly about the future economic benefits the new building could have for the state.
Ultimately, he was instrumental in reducing the planned appropriation by 15 percent.
Freudenthal, who upset Bebout in the 2002 gubernatorial race, helped to eventually convince the Senate President to allow the construction.
“It took some arm-twisting, but at the end of the day, I recognized the benefits of it and realized we needed to move it forward,” Bebout said.
Freudenthal said “the fact that (the building) was questioned made for the best product.”
Freudenthal chaired Mead’s task force that, beginning in 2014, developed the Science Initiative plan.
When work on the Science Initiative building started, Freudenthal expected the proposal would struggle to find political support, he said.
The vision from faculty members — especially botany professor Greg Brown — helped ensure the plans came to fruition, Freudenthal said.
“The faculty and Greg Brown were absolutely inspiration,” he said.
Like Bebout, Mead said he hoped the new building will help create more jobs in the state. He also said the building should keep Wyoming’s top students from going to universities elsewhere.
“Another way to keep kids here is to have buildings like this Science Initiative building — a place that is second to none,” he said.
