When the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees convenes for its July meeting today, it will enter an eight-hour executive session to discuss university matters behind closed doors.
As trustees appointed by the governor to oversee and bear ultimate responsibility for the function of UW, the board’s meetings are always public — except for executive sessions.
The board regularly meets once a month, alternating between conference calls lasting 1-3 hours and multi-day meetings that dominate 3-4 days and feature numerous presentations by administrators, committees and others involved with or interested in the workings of the university.
The conference calls typically include up to an hour of executive session. The multi-day meetings usually schedule 1-3 hours of executive session.
An agenda for the board’s July meeting — which started Tuesday and runs through Friday — sets aside more than 10 hours for these meetings behind closed doors, including one uninterrupted session from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Board President Dave True would not comment on the lengthy meetings’ specific topic or topics.
“Wednesday’s executive session is also on personnel, so I’m very comfortable in saying it’s a very positive session,” he said. “But it is regarding personnel, so it is necessary to have it in an executive session.”
True said he could not remember an executive session of this length in his five years on the board.
“It is a lot of time and it is an important conversation,” he said. “So, it’s been decided to do this, to dedicate that much time to it. We’re certainly dedicated to the personnel at the university and feel this is warranted for the time of the board.”
Bruce Moats — a Wyoming attorney specializing in media law and the state’s open meetings act — said he could not remember such a long executive session either, but added there are no time limits imposed by law.
“The content of the discussion is the only limiting factor,” he said, adding not all personnel discussions need to be private. “Just discussing personnel as a general proposition is not covered. What (the law) talks about is when you talk about specific individuals.”
Moats added such secrecy can hurt the board’s credibility with the public.
“It certainly raises suspicion and can fuel criticism as to why it’s necessary to go that long and … why you can’t reveal more about why it’s necessary,” he said.
The board was also notably secretive following its March meeting, when it refused to release the results of a presidential evaluation amid requests from faculty and others to do so.
Steve Portch — former chancellor of Georgia’s 34-campus university system — conducted the evaluation of UW President Laurie Nichols’ performance in February. Portch was present for a two-hour executive session during the March meeting, during which he talked to the trustees behind closed doors.
Portch suggested not publicizing the results, during a public listening session that served as part of his evaluation.
“That’s entirely up to the board,” he said in February. “Normally, I recommend not, to be very honest, because I can be most helpful by being as candid as possible.”
During the same listening session, Portch shared his observations of UW. Fielding questions asked both in person and anonymously online, he offered opinions on the university’s level of state funding, the need for greater enrollment and even the authority of the Board of Trustees.
“I don’t know enough to factually answer that, but contextually, I worked at other institutions which had gone through more rapid presidential transitions than they would have wished,” he said. “And during that time, it’s not uncommon for a board to fill some of that vacuum and then have to make an adjustment once they got permanent and stable presidential leadership.”
Moats said it might benefit public interest if the board were more forthcoming with the topic of its eight-hour executive session.
“If they are discussing the evaluation, let’s say, of the president, what’s wrong with saying we’re going to discuss the evaluation of the president?” he said. “It doesn’t reveal anything that is intended by the public meetings act to be confidential — the actual discussion.”
The board is scheduled to discuss implementation of UW’s year-old strategic plan, tuition recommendations and Wyoming Excellence endowed professorships Thursday in Cody. The trustees’ July meeting serves as their annual retreat, hosted somewhere in the state outside of Laramie each year.
