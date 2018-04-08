The University of Wyoming’s governing board will see a shift in leadership during the next regular Board of Trustees meeting in May, following officer elections during the trustees’ March meeting.
Current Vice President Dave True of Casper will replace President John MacPherson of Saratoga as the board’s chief officer.
True said board presidents have an important set of responsibilities, which all the presidents he has worked with took seriously.
“Each individual brings their own personality to any kind of a position, whether its president or something else,” True said. “And I’m sure that will play out over the next year or so.”
The university is in the process of implementing a new financial reporting system and planning, by the end of 2018, to break ground on the Science Initiative Building — a new state-of-the-art research facility supported mainly by state funding. Coming off the 2017-2018 biennium — in which $42 million was cut from its state block grant — UW is looking to boost enrollment and begin the process of improving student housing options.
True said he and the board would work diligently to implement the “tremendous amount of positive things going on at the university.”
“It’s a state university, and that’s how I see it — how can we benefit the state and especially the students who are there?” he said. “As far as going forward, I don’t imagine a dramatic change of pace. The board last summer approved a strategic plan called ‘Breakin’ Through.’ I think that’s a very positive step forward toward real goals (with) some metrics to track those goals.”
The 12 members who make up the board are appointed by the governor to staggered, six-year terms. Officers — including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer — are elected annually to a one-year term.
Having served two consecutive terms as president, MacPherson could not be elected for a third — the presidency being the only officer position with term limits under the board’s bylaws.
“It’s time,” he said. “Life changes, and it’s good that leadership of the university, in terms of the board of trustees, changes.”
MacPherson said he was also pleased with the officers chosen to serve until May 2019 and glad someone of True’s “caliber” will be taking over the presidency.
“Dave True, in my opinion, will make an excellent president,” MacPherson said. “(True) is a very competent, conscientious individual, and I think the university and the Board of Trustees particularly are in good hands with him at the helm.”
The board also elected current secretary Jeff Marsh of Torrington to the position of vice president and Trustee Kermit Brown of Laramie to the position of secretary. Treasurer John McKinley of Cheyenne was re-elected to his position.
The only officer position for which there were two nominees was that of secretary. Brown was elected 6-4 over Trustee Michelle Sullivan, according to the board’s draft minutes.
True praised his fellow board members, saying he was grateful for the opportunity to serve as a trustee, treasurer, vice president and soon president alongside them.
“It has been a great cross-cut, in my opinion, of Wyomingites scattered clear around the state — and they’ve been a great group of people and a great set of individuals,” True said. “So, I’ve really enjoyed that. There aren’t necessarily many benefits of being a trustee, but for me personally, that has been a very significant benefit — getting to know really good people.”
