Unlike other Wyoming cities, Laramie’s economy is not propped up by a thriving energy or agriculture sector. But the Gem City of the Plains is not without a revenue powerhouse — the University of Wyoming Athletics Department and the UW football team, Laramie Area Visitor Center Assistant Director Mike Gray said.
“Our new coach has really brought excitement back to football,” Gray said. “(Bohl) coaching Josh Allen and the team — he’s inspired more people to come out to the games. Last year, we had an extra game here, which is great for the economy. It definitely puts Laramie in people’s ear.”
The excitement has caught on around the state and more people are traveling to Laramie for football games, he added.
“You have more people coming to the game, which means more people spending money in Laramie,” Gray said. “The months we have a football game, lodging tax (collection) is through the roof.”
UW Senior Associate Athletic Director of Business Operations Bill Sparks said the university contracted Joyce Julius & Associates to measure the value of the UW football’s recent national exposure.
Each time UW, Josh Allen or the Steamboat logo appeared in a newspaper, on the radio or on television, Sparks said the media analysis company attached a value to the exposure and compared the result against the cost of advertising at the same level.
“They calculated that exposure from August-December for the football team, and it was calculated at $46 million,” he said.
On Thursday, Joyce Julius tweeted Josh Allen was mentioned in 43,867 articles and stories since the NFL Combine, making him the second most mentioned quarterback prospect going into NFL Draft. Baker Mayfield, of the University of Oklahoma, was the most mentioned quarterback prospect with 44,134 news hits as of press time Thursday, according to the media analysis company.
Additionally, an ESPN camera crew traveled to Laramie on Thursday to broadcast the local reaction to Josh Allen’s selection during the NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, the Laramie Regional Airport experienced a spike in corporate aircraft landing at the airfield, Airport Manager Jack Skinner said.
“I can’t say it’s for sure related, but we did see more corporate aircraft (Wednesday),” Skinner said. “On average, we sell about 500-600 gallons of jet fuel a day. (On Wednesday), we sold 1,987 gallons of jet fuel. If we sell 500-600 gallons a day, we about break even, so the 2,000 sale is definitely on the plus side.”
Laramie City Councilor Bryan Shuster said the economic benefit wouldn’t end after Allen is drafted.
“It’s going to help us economically, because there’s people that will now want to be a part of this,” Shuster said. “This is going to help UW a huge amount for recruiting, and every recruit that comes to town stays in a hotel, eats out at our restaurants and spends money in Laramie. Every time athletics does good, Laramie benefits.”
