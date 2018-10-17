The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved designs last week for a new energy plant set to be constructed on the corner of 13th and Bradley streets, northeast of the Anthropology Building.
Earlier this year, the energy plant was planned to be constructed between Lewis Street and the Agriculture Building.
That plan, however, ran counter to previous campus planning that called for green space to remain north of the building.
The change in siting also means the building’s exterior needed to be redesigned to fit the “classical architecture” of that part of campus.
To accommodate the eventual construction of new dormitories, the plant’s capacity is also being upgraded by 20 percent.
In total, the new plant is now expected to cost $28.5 million, $5 million more than the previous estimate.
The building is set to heat and cool water for the Science Initiative building and the Engineering Education and Research Building. It also is planned to meet heating and cooling needs for 18 buildings on the west end of Prexy’s Pasture.
Construction on the plant is slated to begin in 2019 and be operational by the time construction for the Science Initiative Building is scheduled to be completed in April 2021.
Matt Kibbon, UW facilities construction management deputy director, said the campus’s chiller is already at capacity. The Science Initiative Building would exceed that capacity.
The university’s cooling system uses a thermal energy storage tank that cools water at night. That water is then used to cool buildings during the day and is re-chilled at night — a system Kibbon said “works awesome in Laramie” because of significant temperature fluctuations.
The new chiller will follow that same system. The plant will include a $1.8 million gallon chilled water storage tank and a new boiler plant.
After bidding earlier this year, GE Johnson Construction Company of Wyoming was named the construction manager at risk, and Kibbon said subcontracting will likely happen in the spring.
I have often wondered if locating the UW energy plant downwind from residential neighborhoods and essentially in the center of town produces health risks to local residents? If memory serves, the current plant uses coal to produce heat but even if it’s natural gas powered doesn’t burning anything in a large power plant create concentrated pollution? Is anyone else curious?
