The 2018 budget session of the Wyoming Legislature ended in March, but lawmakers, lobbyists and interested parties are already preparing for the 2019 general session.
That includes the University of Wyoming, which is anticipating an eventful session and planning its legislative involvement during the interim.
The UW Board of Trustees discussed the university’s legislative priorities twice during its May 9-11 meeting, first during an update from Board Secretary and Legislative Relations Committee Chair Kermit Brown and then during a more comprehensive rundown offered by Meredith Asay, interim director of UW’s Governmental and Community Affairs Office.
“You can expect that there will be a good deal of activity,” Brown said. “There are going to be many things under consideration that affect the university and affect university life.”
During her update, Asay broke down the assigned interim topics that might affect the university.
Topics are assigned by the Legislature’s Management Council to its various standing committees, select committees and task forces. Topics are generally based on current issues facing the state and topics that arose in previous sessions, she said.
“This year, looking through the list, there is quite a bit that impacts the university so the university will be monitoring almost every standing committee,” Asay said.
She said UW will monitor the Joint Appropriations Committee as it works to create a supplemental budget. The committee will also discuss the Wyoming Retirement System — which could affect faculty and staff — and Wyoming Family Medical Residencies. The committee is also tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of revenue streams for the state.
“It will be beneficial for us to monitor this work because we need to be aware of where the money in our block grant comes from, where the money that could fund our capital construction projects could come from,” Asay said.
For similar reasons, UW will also be keeping an eye on the Revenue Committee, a committee it usually does not follow through the interim.
“They don’t do a lot we would impact necessarily, but they are looking at the state fiscal structure and economic diversification,” Asay said. “Again, there is a call by legislators to understand where revenue comes from and where revenue goes.”
The Joint Education Committee will, perhaps unsurprisingly, also discuss topics of great interest to various units and people at UW, Asay said.
These topics include school safety and security — a discussion between K-12 educators and the community colleges in which UW is not explicitly included.
“However, there may be some things that happen or have happened that encourage us to more actively participate in this discussion,” Asay said.
UW will also follow the Education Committee’s discussion on the state’s “basket of goods” — those topics and skills K-12 schools are required to teach. Legislation from the 2018 budget session added computer science to this roster.
“Any time there’s a change to that basket of goods, any time there’s a change to that program, it impacts the Hathaway criteria and also the graduation criteria,” Asay said. “Anytime the graduation criteria is changed, the university needs to pay attention because it will impact, or should impact our admissions standards.”
Exploring a common college transcript — essentially standardizing the transcripts and course listings offered by UW and the state’s seven community colleges — is also on the Education Committee’s schedule.
“When this bill was being discussed in the 2018 session, we did stand up and say that we were concerned, not by the outcome, but by the process,” Asay said. “It may be very expensive for the university.”
UW and the community colleges will present a report to the committee flagging issues they see with implementing the common transcript and highlighting additional resources necessary to make it happen.
UW will report to the Travel Committee on its new outdoor recreation and tourism degree and to the Agriculture Committee relating to the Wyoming Seed Certification Service.
“There were some funds for the seed certification program swept,” Asay said. “And at that time, there were some stakeholders in the seed certification program that were concerned by that sweep. And that led to conversations about whether the seed certification program is best served by being a part of the University of Wyoming.”
Asay said UW will also pay attention to the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investment and the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. The Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee will be discussing bills related to the ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) initiative and the possibility of creating a Wyoming energy authority combining several current agencies — both of which topics are of interest to the university.
“If an energy authority is created, then obviously we would work very closely with that authority because of the School of Energy Resources,” Asay said.
UW also has a hand in the Task Force on University of Wyoming Housing and is hosting the Blockchain Task Force on campus. In fact, UW will be hosting several committees and task forces throughout the interim, Asay said.
“It shows off our space, it allows them to benefit from the resources we have on campus and it allows the president and me to go to committees that we probably otherwise wouldn’t get to go to,” she said. “We are going to be very busy this interim and we are going to be very busy during the 2019 general session.”
As far as what that session holds in store for UW, Brown said it was difficult to predict, but his board committee and Asay would keep the board updated.
“As time goes on, it’s predictable to some extent up to a point and then … it becomes very unpredictable,” he said. “And I think we saw that during the last session, where the last week was the Wild West.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.