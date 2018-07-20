The University of Wyoming is making progress on a majority of the goals set by its strategic plan, according to a presentation delivered July 12 by President Laurie Nichols.
Nichols presented a preliminary report on work her office and others on campus had done throughout the course of fiscal year 2018 to the Board of Trustees during its meeting in Cody.
“You’ll see the full report in August and when we present it to you, it will be completely filled out with all of the data, with all of the metrics,” Nichols said. “And you’ll see at the end of year one where we’ve moved the mark, where we haven’t moved the mark and what work we have ahead of us.”
The report so far shows improvement in some 18 metrics, a backwards slide in four metrics, and a lack of information for seven more.
The strategic plan — approved during the board’s July 2017 meeting — sets four broad goals, with specific measures for each. The four goals are driving excellence, inspiring students, impacting communities and developing and maintaining a high-performing university.
Under the heading of driving excellence, UW seeks to increase the number of academic programs offered and boost the number of students and faculty participating in study-abroad programs — both of which the university is successfully doing. Most driving excellence indicators are so far lacking data to measure progress, but one metric — the number of enrolled international students — is taking a hit.
In 2017, UW served 800 international students, compared to 785 now and its goal of 1,050 by 2022.
“The number of international students has gone backward and I’m just going to say that is a very challenging environment right now,” Nichols said. “It’s unfortunate because I think we would have made progress had we not been under some of the visa control issues that we’re under. But it’s going to be tough to move the mark until we see that loosen up a little bit.”
Inspiring students indicators include increasing overall enrollment — as well as enrollment of both underrepresented and transfer students — and improving the university’s retention rate. UW is making strides in each of these measures.
Placement one year after graduation, student participation in support services and percentage of students completing an experiential transcript are all waiting on data that is yet uncollected, according to the report.
The percentage of graduates with Honors College credentials took a hit, as did the school’s four-year graduation rate, which fell from 26.6 to 26 percent.
“Our six-year graduation rate went up,” Nichols said. “Our four-year actually went down, which was kind of perplexing. So, we need to get into that and see why we’re not moving that. If we’re moving our six-year, we should be moving our four-year and we’re not.”
Trustee Dick Scarlett asked if the drop could be attributed to more aggressive recruitment strategies and less stringent admissions qualifications, but Nichols replied admissions criteria did not change, even as UW sought to enroll greater numbers of students.
Nichols said the drop was more likely caused by “bottleneck” courses and other course scheduling conflicts inherent in the university’s current advising system.
“My hunch is this has more to do with our academic advising than anything else, and it’s an area … that we’re working on improving dramatically in the next few years,” she said. “I would think, as we improve academic advising, we’ll be able to start moving the bar on our four-year graduation.”
Nichols said she could not reiterate enough the importance of addressing student housing at UW — a discussion that has bounced around the university in recent years, resulted in two separate housing plans. The Wyoming Legislature placed a moratorium on campus housing construction and convened a task force to explore the issue following the Legislature’s 2018 budget session.
“While there might be a grandiose recommendation that comes from the housing task force that we should tear down every building and build everything new, we can’t do that,” Nichols said. “So, we have to look at a phased approach.”
She added housing should be an ongoing effort the university looks at continually.
“We don’t ever want to get into the situation of having 50-year-old buildings that haven’t been upgraded,” Nichols said. “We should be upgrading buildings every 5-10 years.”
Likewise, the president added later in the presentation, UW should continually review many of the things it has reviewed only periodically in the past.
“All academic programs should come under review periodically and all faculty and staff should be reviewed every year for their performance,” Nichols said. “These are just the things that a really high performing university does.”
Trustee Michelle Sullivan praised the “culture of review” Nichols was developing.
“I really have appreciated this idea that review is something we should be doing consistently and not something that is seen as something to be feared, but something to be welcomed and looked at as really an opportunity to really improve and transition as the world is transitioning,” she said.
As for impacting communities, the preliminary report shows UW is working to create an Office of Engagement and Outreach and received a large boost to attendance at intercollegiate athletic events. Starting at a 2017 baseline attendance of some 275,000, UW saw more than 303,000 attend sporting events throughout the 2017-2018 academic year — putting it 80 percent of the way to its 2022 goal of 310,000.
Under the heading of developing and maintaining a high performing university, UW increased its number of endowed faculty positions and the size of the university’s endowment. It conducted a job satisfaction survey among UW employees and intends to conduct a campus climate survey during the fall 2018 semester. UW implemented the WyoCloud financial management system and an all-funds budget for fiscal year 2018, and set about reviewing university regulations, with the goal of examining and updating all regulations by 2022.
Nichols also noted the statewide goal of boosting educational attainment and UW’s planned commitment to that end.
“I would expect in the next year, you will see us start moving forward in a very aggressive way on the statewide educational attainment effort for Wyoming,” she said. “And this is a project we are really working hand in hand with the community colleges on.”
