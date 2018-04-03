The main hopes for the University of Wyoming throughout the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 budget session involved seeing an end to funding cuts and the release of Science Initiative Building funds.
But a slew of other bills touched on UW’s autonomy, directed university officials to take certain actions or otherwise detailed changes to state programs that could affect UW.
UW Vice President for Governmental and Community Affairs Chris Boswell detailed some of these non-budget bills during the Board of Trustees’ March meeting. He began with a bill to extend the amount of time Wyoming high school graduates have to apply to the Hathaway Scholarship Program, which was signed into law by Gov. Matt Mead on March 13.
“Under current law, with some exceptions, one must apply to the Hathaway Program and Hathaway grants within two years after graduating from high school,” Boswell said. “This is a pretty simple bill — it extended that deadline to four years. I think it’s very important and a very welcome change to state law.”
Senate File 65 concerned university administrators but did not pass, Boswell said. The bill would have required legislative approval for all university construction projects costing more than $1 million.
“There are many examples of projects at UW that involve major maintenance money, as an example, that are over that $1 million,” Boswell said. “And I think the last thing you would want is have the paving of the Union parking lot — which was a project of over $1 million — subject to legislative prioritization and votes and all the rest of that.”
Another bill signed into law by Mead — originally House Bill 109 — will affect retirement savings of public employees, including those working for the university, by requiring them to pay a greater percentage of their salary.
“That’s important in a time when there aren’t a lot of raises being offered,” Boswell said. “It’s actually a 2 percent increase, but 1 percent is funded by the state and the other percent will be covered by employees.”
A new law, which was filed as House Bill 175, aims to speed up an ongoing process between UW and the state’s seven community colleges to standardize course numbers and develop a common transcript system.
“That sounds pretty straight forward,” Boswell said. “It’s complicated when you think about the articulation agreements that are negotiated over the past few years between the university and the community colleges.”
Boswell added the bill’s goals were laudable, but its passage will require a report from the institutions of higher education to the Legislature by Oct. 31, and further require the institutions to have developed a new system by July 1, 2019.
In addition to these bills, Boswell highlighted legislation adding computer science to the “basket of goods” elementary, middle and high schools are required to give students, as well as legislation restricting, but not eliminating, the state’s veterans tuition program.
While many bills related to the governor’s ENDOW initiative — which stands for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming — stand to affect UW, Boswell highlighted Senate File 118, which establishes the Kickstart Wyoming program.
“It provides a significant amount of funding over the course of a few years for smaller grants, for researchers and entrepreneurs at the university and community college level,” Boswell said.
The university’s top priority going into the session was the release of $100 million in previously appropriated funds for the construction of the Science Initiative Facility — a building planned for the northwest corner of campus.
After much debate, the Legislature decided to release $85 million, directing UW to come up with the remaining $15 million, likely from its reserves.
“The university generally did fairly well, from the aspect of not having further cuts imposed on the university,” Boswell said. “Other than $15 million being cut from the Science Initiative, I don’t think we had too much pushback as a result of the university being very open in describing university reserves and describing the nature of those reserves.”
