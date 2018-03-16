The University of Wyoming administration is recommending no increases to student tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year, despite a Board of Trustees policy calling for a 4 percent increase every year.
The administration is also recommending a raise in mandatory student fees to cover increased costs related to athletics and student services.
UW administrators — Associate Vice President for Budgeting and Fiscal Planning David Jewell among them — will present these recommendations to the board during its meeting Thursday.
“The trustees have a policy in place that is at 4 percent,” Jewell said. “I would expect some good discussion about that with the trustees and moving forward. It’s still up to our trustees whether they want to move forward with an increase or not.”
The recommendations come two months after a capacity study — conducted by Huron Consulting Group — suggested UW would have to lower its non-resident tuition, while slightly raising in-state tuition for online courses.
The study found the demand among potential in-state students was not enough to grow enrollment, but lowering out-of-state tuition could make UW more competitive with institutions in Colorado and Nebraska.
Jewell said the administration thought the Huron study was “directionally accurate” — in that enrollment growth will come mainly from outside Wyoming — but implementing its recommendations now, instead of further down the road, would fail to reap the desired increases in non-resident enrollment.
“For the university to grow enrollment, we have to look at generating demand in the marketplace,” Jewell said.
“We believe that looking at how we price the university for our non-resident students is a way that … we have some gains there in terms of growing market demand.”
The administration is also suggesting a timeline for developing a tuition increase before academic year 2019-2020. The timeline impels the administration to bring this tuition increase proposal before the board in September. This date — far earlier than tuition recommendations are usually brought to the board — would give the university more time to advertise the lowered non-resident tuition, should the board approve it.
“We’re not saying, ‘Let’s delay this decision for another year,’” Jewell said.
The 4 percent annual tuition increase outlined in the trustees’ policy raises roughly $2 million a year when the increase is implemented. Half of this $2 million is slated for mandatory faculty and staff pay increases.
“Those are contractual raises that the university will meet whether we do an increase or no increase,” Jewell said. “Anything that is based on a contract that the university is committed to we will honor and we will find the funding for.”
The other $2 million is divided between academic units, UW Libraries and UW Informational Technology.
“The rest of the funds — they go to very other specific pots, and so those would not occur,” Jewell said. “We will work with those departments to make sure that they are funded at adequate levels to continue existing services and operations for the next academic year.”
Students could still have larger bills during the next academic year, even if the board approves the no tuition increase recommendation.
Alongside the tuition proposal, UW administration is also recommending an increase in mandatory student fees. Under this recommendation, a full-time undergraduate student would see their student fees raise $32.12 — or 2.38 percent — a year, with $20 going to athletics and $12.12 falling under the consolidated student services fee.
An increase in the athletics fee — currently $230 a year — last occurred in fiscal year 2014. The additional $20 would go toward increased costs in the areas of student game experience, student recruitment, academic support and student medical expenses.
“One of the things they’re trying to address is the wireless connectivity issues in the Arena-Auditorium and War Memorial Stadium,” UW Spokesman Chad Baldwin said.
The consolidated student services fee covers a wide range of campus resources available to students — such as Student Health and Half Acre Gym — and the increase, if approved, will support the increased costs of offering benefits to the staff who work in those areas.
(1) comment
4% per year adds up. If they don't raise tuition, they will raise something else. Or, they will reduce the frequency of certain classes offered- from once a year to once every 2 years, meaning students will take longer to graduate. Which translates into they will pay even more in tuition. Instead of taking 4-5 years to graduate, it will take 5-6...for a Bacehlor's degree.
