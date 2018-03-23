Despite recommendation from University of Wyoming administrators to not raise tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year, the Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition by 4 percent.
Resident undergraduates will pay $134 per credit hour, up from $129. Non-resident undergraduates, meanwhile, will see their rates rise from $516 to $537 per credit hour.
The increase is in line with a trustee policy encouraging the board to bump tuition up by 4 percent every year, with the additional funds going toward faculty and staff raises, academic units, UW Libraries and UW Information Technology.
“We have the obligation that’s out here,” Board Secretary Jeff Marsh said. “And you have the revenue stream in order to pay for that and I think it doesn’t make sense for us to … kick the can without a plan set in motion.”
Several trustees raised concerns about the administration’s plan to forego the tuition hike, including Board President John MacPherson.
“Tell me exactly why we shouldn’t raise the revenue by 4 percent — which was a decision made by this board several years ago after a lot of consideration and deliberation,” he said. “I’m having a difficult time understanding why that action of the board, in terms of the long-term plan, is not going to be implemented.”
The tuition discussion and vote came two months after a capacity study conducted by Huron Consulting Group was presented at the board’s January meeting.
The capacity study turned up a number of findings and recommendations related to growing enrollment at the university. While the study states UW has the ability to grow, it recommends lowering non-resident tuition to make the Laramie campus more competitive with comparable options available to non-resident students in their home states around the region.
A follow-up internal analysis, however, found issues with the study’s small, selective sample size and its exclusive focus on first-time, full-time students from Colorado and Nebraska.
Associate Vice President for Budgeting and Fiscal Planning David Jewell, presenting the internal analysis during the board meeting Thursday, said the administration agreed UW would have to evaluate and likely lower it’s non-resident tuition.
“At the end of the day, the administration believes that the study is directionally accurate,” Jewell said. “Growth is not going to be just organic growth in the number of high school students, whether that be in Wyoming, or in surrounding states and in the country. The demographics are not in the favor in that population of growth.”
But Jewell and co-presenter Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said lowering non-resident tuition before the next academic year — starting in fall 2018 — would fail to increase non-resident enrollment, and could cost the university significantly.
Moore said most of the non-resident students beginning at UW in the fall have already committed and thus a tuition reduction this late in the academic year does little in the area of recruitment.
“One of the things we know about non-resident students is their decision is made earlier than your typical resident student,” Moore said. “If you’re going to move outside of your state, those decisions are typically going to be made earlier in your decision-making process.”
Jewell encouraged revisiting the non-resident tuition recommendations in the coming months and making a decision on academic year 2019-2020 as early as September. In the meantime, the administrators suggested making no changes to tuition — non-resident or otherwise — so as to not confuse potential students.
The suggestion found support from Trustee Michelle Sullivan, who said the board should give the administration “time to frame and shape the way we really should sell the university effectively” but was met with pushback from most other trustees.
Board Treasurer John McKinley said the 4 percent increase was necessary for supporting the areas it was established to fund, such as faculty promotion increases, though Jewell said those areas could be funded by projected enrollment increases next year.
“In this next fiscal year, we are projecting a higher enrollment than we have currently right now in the number of student credit hours our students are taking. That small gain in the number of student credit hours billed and directly received will be enough to cover those tuition increases.”
Trustee Dick Scarlett said UW should not feel guilty about raising tuition, given the quality education it provides.
“We want to pay to bring in highly recognized, quality professors and staff,” he said. “You can’t do it with peanuts.”
