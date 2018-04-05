Wyoming’s unemployment rate dropped just below the national average in February, and Albany County’s rates were among the lowest in the state, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported.
“Things definitely seem to be improving,” said David Bullard, a senior economist with the department. “The total nonfarm jobs is up by about 5,000. This same time last year, we were losing jobs, so things seem to have turned a corner.”
Data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 4.1 percent in January to 4.0 percent in February. A year ago, Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.5 percent. The nationwide unemployment rate for February was 4.1.
Bullard said the decrease in Wyoming’s unemployment was likely because of a recovering energy sector.
“Energy prices have come back — oil prices especially,” he explained. “We see more drilling activity (in Wyoming). Recently, our rig count was around 30. Last year, it was about 17.”
From February 2017-February 2018, Wyoming’s labor force, or the sum of employed and unemployed individuals in the state, fell by 3,834 people or, about 1.3 percent, the department reported.
The reduction in labor force could be contributing to the lower unemployment rate, Bullard said.
“We are still seeing a decrease in the labor force, moving to other states or retiring,” he said.
“But in the past, those decreases have been much larger.”
Some of Wyoming’s recent job growth could be a result of efforts to diversify the state’s economy.
“We do see some job growth in manufacturing and transportation,” Bullard said. “And some of that may just be related to oil and gas growth.”
Most counties experienced minor rate changes from January to February, but Albany County was among those counties with the largest decreases, dropping from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent, according the report.
Albany County experienced a similar drop in unemployment in 2017, decreasing from 3.5 percent in January to 2.9 percent in February, Bullard said.
“It’s pretty normal to see unemployment come down a bit from January to February,” he said. “These county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, and they usually see their highest points in January.”
Following the statewide trend, the county’s labor force also decreased.
“Albany County’s labor force was reduced by 337 people or 1.6 percent,” Bullard said. “That’s just above the state average, which was reduced 1.5 percent for non-seasonally adjusted jobs.”
Uinta and Weston counties experienced the highest labor force attrition, with reductions of about 4.8 percent, he said.
It’s too early to tell, however, if Wyoming’s decreasing unemployment rate could be beginning of a trend, Bullard said.
“The expectation would be that if the economy improved, it would decrease,” he said. “But right now, there’s no real expectation the unemployment rate will move in either direction.”
