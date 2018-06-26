Two individuals are in police custody and were charged with felonies following a stabbing reported Friday in Laramie.
Cheyenne Police Department officers arrested Jake Gillen, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, alongside 20-year-old Tess Bean of Laramie on Saturday, after a tip shared with the Laramie Police Department’s Facebook page led law enforcement to an unidentified motel in Cheyenne.
The victim, Terrence Gadlin, called LPD from the Ivinson Memorial Hospital parking lot 5 a.m. Friday, where responders stabilized him and arranged for transport to another hospital for treatment of “life-threatening injuries,” according to a news release.
Because of these injuries, officers said Gadlin was unable to communicate about what happened at the time.
The defendant’s condition is not being shared at this time, said Lt. Gwen Smith of the LPD.
“We haven’t heard anything additional from the hospital and the detectives are still working on that case, so we can’t really say anything besides what’s been put out so far,” she said.
Gillen was charged with attempted murder in the second degree — a crime carrying a punishment of not less than 20 years imprisonment. Bean was charged with accessory after the fact — a crime carrying a punishment of up to three years imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
Smith said she could not say how Bean was allegedly involved, nor if there were any witnesses to the stabbing. She said the incident did not occur in the IMH parking lot, but could not specify where the other location was.
Smith could not say how the victim and alleged stabber came into contact.
Smith said Gillen and Bean would likely be tried in Albany County District Court, despite being arrested in Laramie County.
“Historically, defendants are tried in the jurisdiction where the crime occurred,” she said.
The investigation is ongoing, she said.
Gadlin was a witness in a 2017 stabbing trial in which the defendant was ultimately acquitted. Smith said she could not say whether or not the two events were in any way related.
