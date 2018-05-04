Laramie High School FFA members raked in the awards at Wyoming’s 2018 State FFA Convention, with six first place awards, claiming champion chapter out of 52 Wyoming schools.
LHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Danielle Kunkel said she took 51 LHS students to the state convention to compete against FFA teams from across the state. Of the 51 students who attended the event, Kunkel said a couple dozen are slated to move up and compete at the FFA National Convention on Oct. 24-27 in Indianapolis.
“In my 13 years with LHS, that’s the most students I’ve ever taken to state,” Kunkel said. “Those six contests allowed 26 students an opportunity to be state champions and go represent Wyoming at the FFA National Convention.”
LHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Brian Coxbill said six first place awards at the state convention was a record for the chapter.
The students won first place in the following contests: Agricultural Issues, Agricultural Mechanics, Agricultural Sales, Livestock Evaluation, Meats Evaluation and Vet Science.
Kunkel said the state convention consists of about 40-50 teams, with about four members each, hailing from every FFA chapter in Wyoming. Coxbill said about 1,350 students attended the event April 18-21 in Cheyenne.
“It was a good group of kids, but we can’t take all the credit,” Coxbill said. “We had some stellar coaches this year.”
Despite being home to a smaller agricultural community than other areas of the state, Albany County comes out in force to its FFA chapter, Kunkel said.
“We get really good support from the local ranching community,” she said.
In addition to claiming the overall career development event sweepstakes and bringing home six blue ribbons, LHS FFA member Kirby Hales was elected Wyoming State FFA president, LHS FFA member Kyle Despain was elected Wyoming State FFA third vice president and LHS FFA member Garret Nunn was awarded Region No. 4 Star Farmer and bronze award in beef proficiency.
Eight LHS students received scholarships ranging from $500 to a full ride, and LHS teams won second place in three categories and third place in one category.
The chapter also won a three-star gold emblem, the highest application award a chapter can receive, Kunkel said.
“They’ve worked really hard,” she said. “And their hard work paid off this year.”
With several students and adult chaperones heading to Indiana this fall, Kunkel said the next step for the program was raising $40,000.
“The fundraising is the next big hurdle,” she said. “But we’ve already received some help from the FFA Foundation and an account with donations from the community and local businesses.”
