The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees agreed Tuesday to a new policy putting half of all future tuition increases to funding priorities identified by administrators and ASUW — the university’s student body — that are “deemed most impactful or needed to enhance student success,” the new policy states.
Since 2014, a trustees’ policy has mandated an annual 4 percent tuition increase. Half those increases went to faculty and staff increases. The other half were distributed to funding libraries, IT and academic unit support.
Under the new policy, the funding for student success will replace the funding that has gone to libraries, IT and academic unit support.
The change comes as the trustees reviewed the policy this week for the first time since it was enacted four years ago. ASUW President Seth Jones requested the change Wednesday after the student body passed a resolution in support of the change Tuesday.
The ASUW resolution argues “students should have input in how their tuition is being allocated” and “having a new review process would allow students to be more vocal and involved with the tuition review process.”
On Tuesday, ASUW also established a committee responsible for creating proposals regarding the allocation of funding from tuition increases.
UW President Laurie Nichols said the funding could be allocated to one-time or recurring projects.
For example, a desire to increase mental health counseling offerings was identified as a priority by ASUW, Nichols said. Allocations for those services would make for an appropriate recurring expense, she said.
Trustee Kermit Brown did express some concern about the new system, noting the funding for student projects will take an increasingly larger percentage of tuition revenue over time, detracting from other priorities.
Nichols said that’s part of the intent of the new change, and said there will be a “internal reallocation process” for ASUW to change what projects are funded each year.
“In a sense, it’s their money,” she said. “It will take good budgeting, but we can do this.”
