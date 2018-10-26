Halloween might be Wednesday, but in Laramie, the fun starts Saturday morning. This year’s calendar features a slew of events for children and families, so brace yourself for a sugar rush that lasts all weekend.
If your idea of Halloween fun includes getting up early on a Saturday morning to run away from zombies, there’s an event for that. If you’d rather work up an appetite for candy by ice skating, there’s also an event for that. If pets in costumes are your thing, you’re in luck.
One of Laramie’s biggest and longest-tenured Halloween events is Scaramie, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the downtown district.
Volunteer Committee Chair Whitley Edelfelt said she’s expecting about 1,000 costumed trick-or-treaters to walk from business to business collecting candy.
Scaramie is hosted by the Laramie Main Street Alliance and offers a safe trick-or-treat experience during daylight hours, Edelfelt said. At the same time, it’s a chance for businesses to market themselves to new people.
“A lot of people show up that wouldn’t normally see those businesses,” she said.
If you’re looking for a few tricks to go along with your treats, be sure to check out the carnival at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., the haunted house at Corthell and King Law Office, 221 S. Second St., and the slightly scarier haunted basement in the Landmark Square Building, 121 Grand Ave., hosted by Laramie Burlesque.
The bulk of the trick-or-treating will take place on First and Second streets between University Avenue and Garfield Street, but even some merchants on Third Street will join in on the fun. Edelfelt said she received enthusiastic responses from business owners this year.
“Pretty much everyone participates,” she said.
Downtown streets will be open and the sidewalks will be filled with children, so Edelfelt urged motorists to use caution. Crossing guards will be stationed at every intersection to aid pedestrians.
“We definitely ask that (drivers) be extra careful and avoid those roads if possible, because there will be kiddos everywhere,” she said.
Check out more Halloween events going on in town this weekend:
Toyota of Laramie Halloween Costume Contest: now through Wednesday at Toyota of Laramie, 2310 Grand Ave. Stop by the dealership in costume to get entered, with prizes for all age groups, plus pets. Call 742-7423.
ACRES Student Farm movie showing: 6:30 p.m. today at the farm near the corner of 30th and Harney streets. Watch a free screening of “Night of the Living Dead” while enjoying a bake sale and snacks, with proceeds to go toward a greenhouse. Go to www.uwyo.edu/uwacres.
4-H Haunted Barn: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds sheep barn. Admission is $3 per person, and food will be collected for the Albany County School District’s backpack food program. The barn is appropriate for all ages. Call 721-2571.
Friends of Community Recreation Zombie 5k: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with runners invited to venture into the “Zombie Zone” while trying to stay alive. Go to www.runsignup.com.
Safe Treat: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Premier Bone and Joint Centers, 1909 Vista Drive. Enjoy games, prizes, candy, baked goods and haunted hallways. Call 800-446-5684.
Growl-o-ween: noon Saturday at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 3322 Grand Ave. Pets of all sizes are invited to dress up for a chance to win a store gift card. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Call 721-1733.
Honda Halloween Hoopla: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at First Choice Honda, 2102 S. 15th St. Visitors can trick-or-treat all day and will find a photo booth and games during the afternoon. Call 745-8921.
Family Harvest Fest: 2 p.m. Saturday at Snowy Range Baptist Church, 721 U.S. Highway 230. Enjoy puppets, crafts, snacks, games and a free pumpkin for those who pre-register. Call 631-0649.
Spooky Community Skate Night and Costume Contest: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Skate rentals are $3 for children and $5 for adults, and local figure skaters and coaches will be on hand to assist new skaters. Call 721-2161.
SigEp’s Spooky Spaghetti Night: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon House, 1512 Sorority Row. Proceeds from the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will benefit Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters. Show up in costume for free raffle tickets. Admission is $5 in advance or $7 at the door.
United Presbyterian Church Trunk-or-Treat: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Church members are planning to decorate their cars and pass out candy to children and guests. Call 742-2061.
Safe Trick-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edgewood Spring Wind, 1072 N. 22nd St. Join Spring Wind residents for games, prizes, fun and candy. Call 755-5811.
First United Methodist Church Halloween Carnival: 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Children are invited for games, prizes and candy. Call 742-8121.
Boo Fest: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Park in front of the hospital or in the parking garage and enjoy candy, popcorn and a photo booth. Call 742-2141.
Trunk-or-Treat Laramie: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at University Plaza, 2427 Grand Ave. Businesses and volunteers will decorate cars and hand out treats in the University Plaza parking lot.
Community Safe Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Medical Park, 2710 Harney St. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat indoors. Call 721-3118.
Safe Treat: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at University of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center and Sorority Row. Find candy, fun, face-painting, a maze and spooky activities on the lower level of the dining center and at UW fraternities and sororities. Go to www.uwyo.edu/reslife-dining/safe-treat.html.
Light in the Night Laramie: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. Enjoy carnival games, inflatables, hot chocolate, prizes and candy. Call 460-3351.
