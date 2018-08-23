After the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed harmful algae blooms in Wheatland Reservoir 3, the state placed signs at the lake last week to inform recreationists of potential health risks.
Algae blooms at Wheatland Reservoirs 1 and 2 are also suspected to be toxic, DEQ spokesman Keith Guille said. The agency is expecting test results to confirm the suspicions this week.
“There could also be some private property owners that have it that haven’t been reporting it,” Albany County Emergency Management Planner Aimee Binning said.
The blue-green algae is a rapid growth of cyanobacteria, which depletes oxygen levels and is toxic to humans and animals in high concentrations.
Two years ago, a cyanobacteria bloom in Johnson County killed about 50 head of cattle.
Health effects in humans include rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.
After a bloom dies, the microbes that consume the cyanobacteria deplete more oxygen and can lead to a die-off of fish.
Despite being labeled as blue-green “algae,” cyanobacteria are not related to the broad group of photosynthesizing organisms typically classified as algae.
While some cyanobacteria are common in standing bodies of water, toxic concentrations occur, typically, when there’s an overabundance of nutrients in water — often from agricultural use or other runoff.
The algae blooms have been widespread across Wyoming in recent years. It’s hard to know if there’s been an increase in cyanobacteria, Guille said, but the DEQ is putting an increased emphasis on testing and awareness.
“It’s definitely something on our radar to focus on,” he said.
In May, the DEQ produced a guide of standard operating procedures for collecting cyanobacteria samples. The agency now works with the Wyoming Department of Health to post signs at contaminated waters and issue public notices.
However, actually combating the blooms is difficult.
“You’d have to know where the nutrients are coming from,” Guille said.
In 2016, a group of stakeholders began working with the DEQ on a strategy to combat nutrient pollution.
That group identified Fremont County’s Boysen Reservoir as its top priority because the water “has had high cyanobacteria densities that may pose a risk to public health, has experienced fish kills, is a drinking water supply, and is heavily used for other types of recreation such as boating and fishing.”
In July, a veterinarian in Hot Springs County treated a dog that became ill after swimming in a cyanobacteria-laden section of reservoir.
“I don’t know the outcome on that,” State Veterinarian Jim Logan told the Laramie Boomerang. “All I know was that the dog was very sick.”
Potential cyanobacteria blooms should be reported to the DEQ. Go to www.wyohabs.org for more information about how to identify cyanobacteria blooms and safety precautions.
