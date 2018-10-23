The Albany County Tourism Board is exploring the idea of having Nordic ski trails be maintained in Laramie.
While the proposal is just in an “exploratory phase,” Laramie Area Visitor Center Executive Director Fred Ockers said the idea could “possibly recruit another type of event to the community.”
“Ultimately, we could host an event that has 500 participants,” he said.
Board member Rebecca Walsh said having a feasibility study done is likely to cost $50,000. There’s still not much thought on where that funding could come from — or if grant funding could help groom the trails.
Ockers said Laramie’s sunshine and wind could make it difficult to keep snow on the trails.
If the plan is ultimately practical at locations like Laramie’s city parks or Jacoby Golf Course, Ockers said it could also be a good asset for Albany County School District No. 1’s ski teams.
“If the Pilot Hill Project comes to fruition, you could ski from inside the city of Laramie up to the mountains,” Ockers said.
Grant funding for ski maintenance is available from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program.
According to that program’s database, more than $350,000 of FHA money was spent in Wyoming on winter trail maintenance in 2017.
In recents years, upward of $30,000 in FHA money has been granted annually for maintaining the Happy Jack Ski Trail.
(1) comment
Wonder what the UW golf course thinks about this, as Jacoby is private property.
And the bigger question: Why is the Federal HIGHWAY Administration handing out grants (tax dollars) for skiing?
