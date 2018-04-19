In an attempt to balance predicted increasing expenses and decreasing income, the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education approved a change to its employee health insurance plan April 11. Because the change to health insurance had to be made by May 1, the board said it didn’t have time to receive input from employees.
Employee health insurance is slated to increase from a $1,000 deductible with a $35 co-pay to a $1,500 deductible with a $40 co-pay.
ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz said the school district is looking for new ways to save money because costs associated with employees and operating schools are predicted to increase in addition to cuts to the education budget from the Wyoming Legislature.
“(We) are looking at a total cost increase of about $883,000, and when you add in the fact that we will have a $200,000 reduction in revenue, we have to find about $1 million we need to address,” Goetz said. “We have come up with $600,000 of budget efficiencies, but what (Superintendant Jubal) Yennie and I talked about … was an option to look at is the deductible in health insurance plan.”
The board did not specify how much money the school district could save from the option, but it would be a step toward finding funding for the expected increases in expenses, he said.
“I think that the difficulty in saying, ‘Well, OK we aren’t going to do that’ is then we aren’t closing that $1,000,000 gap,” Goetz said. “That basically leaves $400,000 between the budget efficiencies and what we are trying to do with the cost of the (increased expenses).”
Board of Education Trustee Dona Coffey said before the board votes to approve the change, they should host meetings to get input from people affected by the change.
“I just really think that it would be wise to plan for a special meeting to approve something later on,” Coffey said. “It is going to be a crunch in terms of time, but our people are worth it and I think it is really important that we let them talk. This is their life, we have heard all these things that Dr. Yennie has said and that (Goetz) said about how we have to try really hard to hold this down and benefit our people.”
However, the school district was required to submit a change by May 1, leaving no time for public comment, Board of Education Chair Janice Marshall said.
“I think the bottom-line is we are going to have to make some sort of changes to be able to have this money,” Marshall said. “There is going to be no premium increase, the only increase will be the deductible an additional $500 that employees will be responsible for.”
The employee health insurance plan change was approved 4-3, with Coffey and trustees Mark Bittner and Lawrence Perea voting against, and trustees Tammy Schroeder and Jason Tangeman absent.
“Let your legislators know that the cuts that we have received are affecting our employees,” Marshall said. “We are having to make tough decisions moving forward.”
