Washington Park in Laramie is a popular spot on weekend mornings for walking, letting children and dogs play or laying in the grass to read. But on Saturday, the bandshell on the park’s southwest edge was also the venue of an event where attendees made it clear they would not tolerate the hanging of the Nazi Germany flag in place of the U.S. flag.
Many in the Laramie community and beyond were concerned when news came out earlier in the week when a yet-to-be identified perpetrator or perpetrators ran a Nazi flag up the bandshell’s flagpole, leaving the U.S. flag that typically flies there on the ground nearby. The Laramie Boomerang broke the story that gained international attention through major news networks.
A spokeswoman for the Laramie Police Department told the Boomerang on Friday the investigation was ongoing but had no new developments.
In response, locals organized a “unity gathering” on Saturday morning at the site of the incident to oppose the gesture.
Among the roughly 100 people that came out were Bonnie Swiatek and her dog Spud.
Swiatek lives in Roger Canyon and said she hadn’t heard about what happened until Saturday morning when listening to Wyoming Public Radio.
“I was very upset about it,” Swiatek said.
In learning about the event taking place Saturday to oppose the ideals associated with Nazi Germany and neo-Nazis, Swiatek said she was compelled to make the 8-mile trip from her ranch in Roger Canyon to show her support.
“I decided to come and support and let people know we’re a community of inclusion, not hatred,” she said.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, speakers and musicians took the stage to share their feelings about what took place and emphasize their commitment to values they believe the Laramie community embodies.
Andy Pannell, a teacher at the University of Wyoming Laboratory School, was one of the first to address the crowd. He harkened back to a rally in 1944 when the U.S. and its allies were at battle with foreign enemies, including Nazi Germany. During the “I Am an American Day” event that saw 1.5 million gather in New York’s Central Park, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Learned Hand gave a speech where he said liberty was fragile and could be overthrown. Pannell said his interpretation of the message was applicable to what happened in Washington Park.
“His message there was dogmatism and not being open-minded has no place in our society,” Pannell said. “I think that’s a message we have to continue to push out there. Open-mindedness, civility and discussion have to be part of a democracy. And obviously that symbol that went up in the park has no place.”
The perpetrator or perpetrators, Pannell said, were likely young men. While he hopes those responsible for the act are brought to justice, Pannell said it’s important to handle it in a way that addresses the root problem.
“I hope we find them, I hope we bring them to justice,” Pannell said. “But at the same (time), I hope we can wrap our arms around them a little bit, because someone planted some bad ideas in these kids’ heads. I think that it’s time we push back against that a little bit. We can’t allow these weeds to grow.”
Some local residents hoped Saturday’s event would be a launch pad for a new campaign called “No Hate in Our Town.” The initiative would include asking businesses and residents to display signs touting the slogan as a widespread symbol of safety and inclusion, according to a Friday news release attributed to Sabrina King and Emily Greaser, one of Saturday’s organizers. King is also the policy director for the ACLU of Wyoming.
“We are working toward a long-term visual presence in Laramie that represents our values that hate is not welcome here,” King says in the release. “We plan to have conversations with our neighbors about what we can do to ensure that all residents in Laramie feel safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.