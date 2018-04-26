The University of Wyoming’s Title IX Coordinator Jim Osborn said reports to his office doubled between 2016 and 2017 — but the increase does not necessarily reflect higher incidents of sexual assault, harassment or discrimination.
Title IX refers to a section of the Education Amendments of 1972 — federal legislation that requires institutions of higher education not to discriminate on the basis of sex, among other requirements.
The increase from 81 to 169 reports reflects a greater willingness to report an often underreported subset of crimes and violations, said Osborn, who heads UW’s Equal Opportunity Report and Response Unit,
“We know that sexual misconduct in general is underreported nationwide,” Osborn said. “And so, if we’re getting an increase in reports, we’re doing something right — in that people are feeling more comfortable coming forward, they know where to go to do that, they’re reaching out to someone at least to get some support and assistance.”
“Dear Colleague” letters — disseminated by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights throughout the intervening decades — have affected the way Title IX is enforced on university campuses. Issued under the Obama administration, a 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter set expectations for how universities respond to reports of sexual assault, the timeline investigations must follow, how and how much evidence must be collected and more.
The 2011 letter was hailed by victim advocates as setting clear guidelines for handling reports of not just sexual assault, but hostile work environments, sexual harassment or misconduct, interpersonal violence, domestic and dating violence, stalking, sexual exploitation and gender discrimination on college campuses.
The letter was also criticized, however, for not doing enough to protect due process for the accused and was rescinded in September by the Department of Education, which is currently headed by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
DeVos’ department announced at the time new guidelines would replace the rescinded letter, though no new “Dear Colleague” letter has been released. Osborn said the new guidelines would likely come after a period of public comment, which has also not been announced yet.
“Here at the university, we’ve continued to do what we’ve always done and reach out when we receive a report, offer support and guidance, investigate any reports when we have someone who wants to participate and wants to move forward with that,” he said.
In the meantime, the number of reports to Osborn’s office have more than doubled.
“We’ve seen an increase in reports — not just Title IX reports, but across the board,” he said. “For us, that’s not a bad thing. We don’t see any indication that there’s more bad behavior going on.”
Osborn said people are reporting not just more, but earlier, contacting the Title IX office for uncomfortable incidents before they rise to level of violating UW policy. He said this allows the office to deal with situations before they do rise to that level.
The bump comes as debates and discussions surrounding discrimination and sex-based violence continue across the U.S., epitomized by social media movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp. The national discussion has led to the resignation of both politicians and Hollywood celebrities, and affected Wyoming when former Secretary of State Ed Murray resigned following two separate accusations of sexual misconduct.
Osborn said he could not correlate a spike in Title IX reports with the prevalence of such wide-spread movements, but added those campaigns likely play a role in the increasing number of reports.
“What finally prompted someone to make a report or what brought somebody to our office is not nearly as important as the fact that they’re here and we can provide some help and connect them with resources,” he said. “But I think things like #MeToo and #TimesUp have got a lot of attention and made people more willing to make a report either for themselves or for others.”
STOP Violence, a campus group which advocates for victims of sex- and gender-based violence, serves a narrower population than the Title IX coordinator, but has also seen a steady increase in contacts since at least 2011, said Megan Selheim, the STOP Violence program coordinator.
“Generally speaking, people who are experiencing something that falls predominantly into the sexual harassment type of behavior … don’t tend to seek out victim advocacy,” she said. “Our population tends to be people who are dealing with more egregious types of sexual misconduct, whether it be sexual assault, dating and domestic violence or stalking.”
Better reporting options — such as an online form now available to the campus at large — and a changing culture contribute to the proliferation of reports, Selheim said.
“As information about how to report incidents gets out there and as more students go through the reporting process, and are able to provide informal peer-to-peer information about how that process went, you do tend to see an increase in overall reports,” she said.
Like Osborn, Selheim said an increase in reports is a positive sign, not indicative of increased levels of discrimination, misconduct or assault.
“Sexual misconduct — and specifically there’s some really good data around sexual assault — is a vastly underreported issue,” she said.
The University of Wyoming is required by federal law to compile an annual report on crime statistics by Oct. 1 each year. Data on the number of campus sexual assaults for 2017 will likely not be available until September.
The 2017 report, detailing crime data from the previous three years, show there were nine forcible sexual offenses in 2014, 14 offenses in 2015 and 19 offenses in 2016. The campus safety report uses Uniform Crime Reporting Program definitions for the crimes it lists, including forcible rape, forcible sodomy, sexual assault with an object and forcible fondling under the banner of “forcible sexual offenses.”
By contrast, incest and statutory rape are defined as non-forcible sexual offenses and none were reported on the UW campus between 2014-2016.
(1) comment
Reporting an incident under Title IX is a very serious situation and it must be investigated by law. There is no "anonymous" reporting and it can follow an employee during their career. The moral of the story- go to work, keep your mouth shut, do you work, go home, repeat. Don't talk about politics, religion, news items, social media posts, or anything not directly work-related. If posters or pictures in your office have anything potentially offensive to anyone, take them home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.