The air was ringing with the combination of a singing bowl fading into the buzz of the tattoo gun as Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu tattooed a bird on a woman’s ankle while chanting different mantras. Part of an event titled “Tattoo Activation” at Rolling Tattoo in Laramie, Norbu combined meditation with tattooing, part of a series of mindful art creation this week at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
The museum hosted Norbu Tuesday-Thursday in Laramie, where he performed live paintings, tattoo activations and guided meditations. Norbu said he enjoyed the cowboy atmosphere in Laramie, and he sees art as a “universal language” to communicate across cultures, religions and backgrounds.
“It’s such a different mix of culture here, and I get a really positive view about American culture,” Norbu said. “Like the cowboy, it’s all over — even the museum’s logo. That gives me an understanding of the culture. … So, it’s something to respect.”
Norbu lives in The Netherlands and studied both contemporary art in Belgiym and became a traditional Tibetan Thangka painter in Dharamsala, India. He said he was inspired by the “amazing pieces” in the UW Art Museum, but much of his inspiration comes from within himself through the different stages of his life.
“I’m always fascinated how powerful the visual images are,” Norbu said. “It’s beyond my understanding sometimes. I use this language to speak to the world about my culture, or in a way it’s even like universal language. I think there are different stages of life in an artist on the quest for their own identity. I think you inspire yourself which can then inspire the world. Otherwise it’s not working in a long run, it’s very artificial.”
Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement for the UW Art Museum, said Norbu was brought to the museum as part of a larger goal of bringing in as many kinds of art and different cultures as possible.
“Art is for everyone,” Christensen said. “Oftentimes, museums have these reputations to be just for the elite. So, we wanted it to be a way to convey that our museum is for lots of types of people in Laramie, not just students or faculty from the university. I think also art itself has really powerful moments when you stop and slow down, which is what we do with our classes.”
During one event, Norbu live painted a large piece as a type of performance art. The painting is in Norbu’s signature style, featuring flying monks, meditating buddhas and even a unicorn. Although he said he values his private studio space as he’s conceptualizing future pieces, he also likes how live painting can be “direct communication” with the audience.
“These kinds of live paintings give me a limited time and space, which makes my art very minimalistic,” Norbu said. “This is what I like very much; it is a challenge. It forces me to paint, and I think that’s what artists need. They should just keep painting.”
Combining Tibetan tradition with modern symbols and figures, Norbu’s created a style all his own. Traditional buddhist icons are also woven throughout his work, with symbols and mantras often hidden in the paintings.
“The flying monks and these images that I made, those are talking about different dimensions where our physical body cannot imagine,” Norbu said. “But we do face these every moment when we sleep, with all that we dream and all that we wish and some understandings of coincidence and déjà vu. But in my world, it’s all real, so it was really interesting to exchange these ideas.”
Norbu sometimes uses Western iconography in his work, including logos, cartoon characters or superheroes. He said he wants to relate to people across all cultures, especially children.
“When I paint the Buddhist paintings, which is based on mindfulness and how to train our mind,” Norbu said. “All these sacred images I make, then I put some very simple, grounded, down-to-earth kind of icons, like Pokémon or something. Then kids are really fascinated, it draws their attention, and then they try to relate with the buddhas. I think it gives them the opportunity to study another culture, and I think that’s very good when you start learning another human being is the same as yourself, who loves happiness, who doesn’t like sufferings. If you know that then you start respecting. I think art has this power to inspire.”
Humor is another aspect of Norbu’s art he said is used to create balance. Since the traditional Tibetan art can be very serious and spiritual, Norbu said he likes to give people space to study the deeper side to his work.
“If you put a little humor, then it gives space to the viewer,” Norbu said. “It doesn’t really become such a sacred serious thing, and then at the same time it’s a very deeper level, so it can read to all audience, all ages.”
Norbu’s live painting is on display at the UW art museum until late July. Christensen said the painting is part of the museum’s permanent collection, so after July, it will be available to be shown again or for classes or other special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.