Huddled behind the starting line, runners jogged in place to keep the chill at bay Saturday during the University of Wyoming Engineering Fund for Enrichment Combat Color Fun Run.
“Oorah!” event organizer and former U.S. Marine Luke Cloud shouted, signaling the start of the marathon.
Gray skies hovered over the crowd, but spirits were high as the first runners burst through a cloud of pink, purple, blue and green chalk dust.
“The Combat Color Run started when I was at (Sheridan College of Wyoming),” Cloud said. “I was at the (Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Sheridan), and I received so much help that I decided I needed to give back. So, I started the run there, and brought it here when I moved to Laramie.”
While the run continues into its fifth year in Sheridan, Cloud said this was the third year it also took place in Laramie. Sponsored by the UW Engineering Fund for Enrichment, Associated Students of the University of Wyoming and Students Supporting Veterans, the run funds scholarships for veterans and military dependents attending UW, Cloud said.
“Year-to-date, we’ve raised over $40,000 for scholarships and veterans abroad between the two runs,” he said. “This is important, because I think veteran causes are losing momentum lately. We’re far removed from 9/11 and the war, and people are starting to forget what we will never be able to.”
Non-students are required to pay a registration fee, but the ASUW funds student registrations, Cloud said.
Participants can run 3 miles or walk 1.5 miles on a designated track, which loops through Optimist Park. Unlike other color runs where volunteers do the coloring, Cloud said runners are supplied with chalk and encouraged to pelt each other and the volunteers throughout the race.
UW student and U.S. Army veteran Jacob Sanderlin said he’s volunteered at the event for the last three years.
“I want to help support veterans,” Sanderlin said. “The color run helps the community understand veterans sometimes need assistance, but they are willing to give back, too.”
Pink and yellow chalk stained the fresh layer of snow coating the park as UW student and Wyoming Air National Guard medical technician Amy Dudley pulled a beanie down over her ears.
“It kind of sucks looking at the weather,” Dudley said. “But once you start running and having fun, you don’t think about it.”
