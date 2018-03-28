A project to mine gravel at two sites in Albany County to start repairing damaged gravel roads such as Welsh Lane, Curtis Street and Fox Creek Road was approved by the County Commission on March 20.
“We are going to make two big piles of gravel for this,” Albany County Engineer Bill Gorman said. “About 50,000 cubic yards is our estimated quantity for the (the larger one) up north. Just to visualize that, if you take a pile that is 50 feet high and just make a triangle 100 feet wide at the bottom, it is going to be 40 feet long.”
Because the county did not open the project to bidding, how much it will cost is not known but Gorman estimates both gravel pits would cost about $1.5 million to operate.
“It is about $1 million for the gravel up north and about $500,000 for the projects out west,” he said. “There is a state loan and investment board grant that we are using for the gravel pit up north, that is about $270,000 and the balance would be paid by the special purpose tax.”
Gravel from the pits would be used to repair highly traveled roads showing signs of damage throughout the county, Road and Bridge Superintendent Rob Fisher said.
He said the amount of gravel from the pits would not be enough to replace all the gravel on the streets but it would provide a start to repairing areas, such as Big Hollow Road, Mandel Road, Fox Creek Road, Palmer Canyon Road, Fetterman Road and Holiday Road.
“That is probably not going to be enough gravel, but it would be enough to get us started on fixing our bad spots,” Fisher said. “We have approximately 299 miles of gravel road in the northern section — north of Rock River — then we have about 234 miles of gravel road in the Laramie area. So, the gravel is not going to work on all of the roads, but hopefully, we can repair some of our more traveled roads.”
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said when the county had a similar project in the past, they were able to produce the gravel for less than they were expecting. If the county is able to manufacture the gravel for less than expected then they should take advantage of that to make as much as possible.
“There are a lot of county roads out there, in the west, that need gravel, particularly Fox Creek Road,” Richardson said. “It might be a good thing if we have any chance at all to throw a little bit more money down the line and get some more tonnage made before they pull out of there.”
