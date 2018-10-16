Stepping with slow, controlled movements, tai chi instructor Alice Freeman encouraged a group of practitioners to relax and breathe.
“Think about our intention,” she said. “We’re working to achieve harmony and balance.”
The group, meeting last Wednesday afternoon, worked through a series of movements with names like “repulse monkey,” “parting the wild horse’s mane” and “white crane spreads its wings.” They moved in unison, stepping to the side, twisting their torsos and pushing their hands.
Freeman has been leading weekly tai chi sessions for the last 10 years for a group called Tai Chi and Tea. The long-running group meets Wednesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the lower level of First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Tai Chi and Tea was founded by Laramie residents Jeanne Hurd and Pam Morrow in 1993. On the last meeting of each month, the group breaks early from tai chi practice to enjoy tea and refreshments.
A $1 donation is requested, which is used for the room rental as well as printing handouts for new attendees.
Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art that is practiced for its health benefits. Participants move through a series of movements in a slow manner as they focus on deep breathing. Movements flow from one to the next, so the body is in constant motion. The low-impact practice doesn’t require special equipment and doesn’t require participants to lower to the ground.
According to some research, tai chi can help prevent falls in older adults, alleviate chronic pain and benefit cardiovascular health.
Last week’s group began the session with a series of warm-up movements based on five elements: earth, metal, wood, fire and water.
“That’s a warm-up just to get loosened up and the chi flowing,” Freeman said. “And then we get into the practice.”
Then they followed Freeman’s lead through another series of movements that took them back and forth across the room, stepping, twisting and breathing.
Many members said they enjoy tai chi because it helps them improve their balance, practice mindfulness, loosen their muscles and joints, and work on steady breathing.
“I got two new hips, and my physical therapist recommended it,” said one participant.
Others cited the social interaction and friendships they’ve gained from the group. One member joined the group when she was new to Laramie, while another was newly retired.
“It’s become a habit,” she said.
Freeman said tai chi allows her to maintain balance and fitness as she ages.
“For me, it’s health-based,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.