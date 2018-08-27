A local man is being charged with a felony for allegedly filming another man in the showers of a University of Wyoming residence hall.
Camron Bunnell, a Laramie resident, entered a plea of not guilty during a session of the Albany County Second Judicial District Court on Thursday. He’s been charged with voyeurism — defined as knowingly looking into an enclosure occupied by another person who has a reasonable expectation of privacy — and making a video recording. The recording of the voyeuristic act resulted in the felony charge. If convicted, Bunnell can face up to two years of incarceration and $5,000 in fines.
UW Police Department officers met with the victim July 3 at a residence hall on the UW campus. The victim said earlier in the evening he thought he was showering alone in the residence hall bathroom until he saw a cellphone camera in the crack of the door and the wall.
Court documents say the victim saw the phone was pulled back immediately. After putting on some clothes, the victim exited the shower and confronted another male, later identified as Bunnell, in the bathroom. Bunnell was in an adjacent shower stall with a phone in his hand. The victim claimed he demanded Bunnell delete the video and watched as the defendant did so.
According to the affidavit, the victim later identified Bunnell as the other male in the bathroom through physical description and selecting him out of a pair of photographs. He said he was 80 percent sure it was Bunnell.
When officers spoke to Bunnell in his room in the residence hall, they asked him if he knew why they were there. The court documents say Bunnell told investigators he knew it was because another male confronted him about taking his phone into the shower. However, Bunnell denied taking any video at the time. Bunnell allowed the officers to look through his phone, and the officers found no photographs or videos on the phone.
However, the affidavit states Bunnell hand wrote a statement afterwards that contradicted his earlier statements. In the statement, he admitted to taking pictures and video of another male occupant in the dorm hall at that time and his previous testimony was false.
In court, District Court Judge Tori Kricken questioned whether this offense required registration on the sex offender’s registry. Albany County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius said he did not think so. But Kricken said she would follow up in the future to advise the defendant of his rights if it turns out to be after further research.
