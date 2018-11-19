The Grinch, the title character of the classic children’s book by Dr. Seuss, is both a one-name celebrity and a cautionary tale about ignoring the power of Christmas. A couple Laramie organizations are hoping to channel the lesson of the Grinch into support for local families this holiday season.
“Don’t be a Grinch” is the theme of a supply drive now underway through Dec. 7 as a collaboration between Cathedral Home for Children and Century 21 Real Estate Center.
The groups are collecting supplies for Family Promise of Albany County, which supports homeless families with children. They’re hoping to collect items needed by families that need to move frequently, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, suitcases, coats and toilet paper.
“(We’re looking for) things you’d need on the go,” said Amy Hollon, a Century 21 agent who volunteers with the Cathedral Home theater program.
Cathedral Home students are in their fourth week of rehearsals for a stage production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which they’ll perform for invited community members and Cathedral Home students and staff members.
During the performances, they’ll collect supplies from audience members. The public is invited to drop off supplies at the Century 21 office, 2900 Grand, No. 8.
The Cathedral Home production has a cast of seven students and two community members, plus a director from the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance.
“It’s been really helpful to have the community members,” Hollon said. “They work as mentors.”
She said the production is the most demanding yet undertaken by the Cathedral Home program, but students are rising to the challenge.
“It’s very song- and dance-heavy,” she said.
One cast member described the production as a comedic version of the classic story, in which the hermit-like Grinch steals Christmas presents from the people of Whoville because he doesn’t like their merry celebrations. He learns Christmas isn’t about presents, though, when he hears them celebrating in spite of their lack of material possessions.
“We’re trying to go for an all-ages aspect,” he said.
He said the theater program at the Cathedral Home gives students a way to interact with community members and build friendships.
“It provides a social outlet,” he said.
Another cast member said the theater program had a positive impact on relationships between students.
“It’s easier for the youth to get along with each other,” he said.
Recreation coordinator Andy Spicer said the opportunity for students to participate in theater gives them a chance for a new experience while allowing them to work on personal goals such as learning a new skill, having a positive interaction with a peer, building confidence or starting and finishing something.
“They all have different goals,” he said.
Family Promise of Albany County began operating earlier this year. The organization offers a day center to families, while partnering with local churches and civic organizations to provide overnight accommodations and meals. The goal is to transition families with children into stable housing.
Hollon said she was excited about the partnership between Cathedral Home and a local business in support of a local non-profit.
“It’s the idea of community supporting community,” she said.
