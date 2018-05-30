As the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night near Vedauwoo, an eyewitness to the altercation shared Tuesday what he saw.
Law enforcement in Albany County was advised to be on the lookout for a suicidal subject driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
An Albany County deputy and a WHP trooper located the subject and vehicle in the Vadauwoo area of the Medicine Bow National Forest about 12 miles east of Laramie.
“The trooper and the deputy became involved in a shooting incident with the subject, who was armed with a firearm,” the WHP release states. “The subject was taken into custody and the officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene.”
Neither the trooper nor the deputy were injured, the release states. The subject was taken by helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and later transported to Colorado for medical treatment, according to the WHP release and a release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the trooper and the deputy — who, like the subject, were not named in either release — have been placed on paid administrative leave.
“This is a tragic and unfortunate event for all parties involved,” the sheriff’s release states.
Santa Fe resident Taylor Selby was camping in Vedauwoo with his wife and two children the night of the shooting. The family parked their RV in overflow parking at 9 p.m. and was asleep when the commotion started about 11 p.m., Selby said.
“We woke up to shouting,” he said. “There was some shouting that was going on right outside the RV about 100 feet from where we were.”
Selby and his wife watched the incident from inside the RV, where the two children were still asleep. He said they could hear a woman’s voice, clearly intoxicated.
“We couldn’t really make out too much what they were saying, but we heard her yell that she doesn’t want to live and started yelling obscenities,” Selby said. “And we heard a gunshot, followed by three or four more gunshots, and then we heard the lady crying out and yelling more obscenities at the police officers.”
He said an ambulance arrived 15-20 minutes later and, as the paramedics assisted the subject, the trooper and the deputy told her to keep breathing. Another 20 minutes passed and the helicopter arrived, Selby said.
He added he was grateful his children remained sleeping through the whole incident.
“It’s pretty intense,” he said. “It’s just traumatic. It’s just a shock. You think you pull over to a place that’s safe and out of the way — and a fairly kind of touristy place to spend the night, to camp — and all of a sudden there’s a shootout.”
DCI did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.