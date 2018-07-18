Sexual assault and rape statistics at the University of Wyoming are much higher than crime reports suggest, and more in line with national trends, UW psychologists found in a wide-ranging survey of student experiences and perceptions.
More than one in four students — 27 percent — experienced at least one instance of sexual assault during their time at the University of Wyoming, according to the survey commissioned by UW and conducted during the Spring 2018 semester.
“Sexual violence and sexual misconduct are a major problem, significant and extremely prevalent at all institutions and all universities,” said Professor of Psychology Matt Gray, who co-wrote the survey with graduate student Tess Kilwein. “These numbers are not atypical. They are tragically high and unacceptably high, but they aren’t atypical.”
UW President Laurie Nichols said the prevalence of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape at the university depicted in the survey is “completely unacceptable,” but added the new data confirms a “hunch” she had that UW is comparable to other institutions of its size.
“When you’re talking about sexual assault or rape, I think any numbers are too high,” she said. “I hate to see us at 27.1 percent … but on the flip side, it’s probably to some extent about where I thought we might be.
I mean, we’re right on average with just about every other college campus in the nation.”
The Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey was conducted in part because of the discrepancy between large-scale studies and federally mandated reports under the Clery Act — which enumerate only crimes committed on campus and formally reported to law enforcement or UW employees.
While large-scale empirical studies conducted across the United States suggest about one in five college women will be sexually assaulted during their college years, UW — with a student population greater than 12,000 — reported 19 on-campus rapes to the U.S. Department of Education in 2016.
“Faced with these seemingly discordant statistics, it is tempting to perceive either that sexual assault is something that largely happens ‘elsewhere’ or that the estimates gleaned from research studies are exaggerated or spuriously high,” the study’s introduction reads.
The climate survey — the first of its kind and scale to be conducted at UW, with nearly 2,000 students completing the questionnaire — produced findings more in line with national statistics.
The survey lays the groundwork for developing an action plan to reduce the occurrences of sexual assault through education, Gray said.
“The things I think universities everywhere need to start doing a better job of — and UW is no exception — is just really being more aggressive about prevention programing and also provide substantive support for survivors post-assault,” he said.
Nichols added the detailed data would allow UW to target specific problem areas.
“We’re taking it seriously and this will be really good information for us to plan our work going forward,” Nichols said. “I think we can be much more diligent and targeted with some of the things we do now that we have this.”
1 in 4 students experience assault, 1 in 5 women experience rape
While 27.1 percent of overall respondents reported experiencing at least one instance of sexual assault during their time at UW, 34 percent of women, 12.8 percent of men and 50 percent of gender non-conforming respondents reported the same.
Roughly 21 percent of respondents — 26.8 percent of women, 8.9 percent of men and 46.2 percent of gender non-conforming respondents — reported experiencing an attempted or completed rape, at least once, during their time at UW. Some 15 percent of respondents reported experiencing a completed rape.
“The rates of assault outlined above are unfortunately typical,” the study states. “These numbers are not spuriously high or atypical, but rather, indicative of the pandemic of sexual violence among college students across the nation. They also attest to the aforementioned reality that the great majority of sexual assault survivors do not report their experiences to campus authorities, faculty, or staff.”
The study found just a slight majority — 53 percent — told anyone at all about the assault before taking the survey. The majority of this 53 percent told close friends, roommates, romantic partners or parents.
“Only 13.1 percent of those experiencing an assault reported their assault to a UW faculty or staff member,” the survey states. “And only 9.9 percent indicated that they made a complaint or filed a report with the Dean of Students office or through formal UW reporting mechanisms.”
The high, previously unknown, figures above might come as a shock to some, but they were unsurprising to the people who work to prevent sexual misconduct, investigate claims or comfort survivors.
“The survey confirms what we’ve suspected for a long time and that is that sexual misconduct occurs here at pretty much the same rates as what we’ve expected with the national averages,” said Jim Osborn, UW’s Title IX Coordinator and co-chair of the No More Committee, which commissioned the survey. “The numbers are higher than what most people are aware of, I think, but it’s why we’ve been working on these issues for so long.”
Osborn said the hard data — and what it confirms about the problem of underreporting — shows that UW needs to educate students on the resources available to them. He added survivors should know they can seek help without necessarily starting a full-time investigation.
“It’s a reminder of why we do what we do, a reminder that we can always be doing more and we can always be doing better,” Osborn said.
Harassment and university response
Roughly 35 percent of respondents reported experiencing at least one form of sexual harassment by UW faculty or staff, and 58 percent reported experiencing sexual harassment by other students, according to the survey.
Nichols said correcting this issue will require training and education.
“I think part of it is just defining what is sexual harassment and maybe what isn’t sexual harassment,” she said. “You’ll notice it’s defined in here as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and other verbal or physical harassment of any sexual nature. So, it’s a fairly broad definition, but nonetheless I think (we) really need to work with our faculty and staff to understand that is how sexual harassment is defined and it’s unacceptable.”
About 21.7 percent of respondents — 26.8 percent of women, 10.4 percent of men and 52.6 percent of gender non-conforming respondents — reported at least one instance of intimate partner or dating violence, according to the survey.
Another major component of the survey details how respondents — both overall students and survivors of assault specifically — viewed the services available to survivors at UW.
Most respondents who did not report experiencing an assault — who were asked if UW would play a positive role in case of sexual assault — reported UW would play “a positive role in creating an environment where sexual misconduct was safe to discuss and recognized as a problem.”
Survivors, however — who were asked if UW did play a positive role — responded more negatively.
“Specifically, less than half of survivors reported that UW allowed them to have a say in how their report was handled and less than one in three survivors indicated that someone at UW apologized for what happened to them,” the survey states.
Nichols said this point deserved attention and action.
“I would love to know more about what it was that made them feel as though we did not handle the situation appropriately,” she said. “I think that, to me, is one that deserves a little deeper dig in terms of what was it that they felt we didn’t do adequately.”
Rape myths and action plans
The survey also dug into misconceptions surrounding sexual assault and rape, measuring the acceptance of frequently repeated myths about sexual misconduct, such as “When guys rape, it is usually because of their strong desire for sex” and “If a girl doesn’t say ‘no,’ she can’t be raped.”
In all but three of the 22 myths presented to respondents, men are more likely than the average respondent — including both women and gender non-conforming respondents — to believe the myth.
While other myths showed higher disparities between men and the average respondent, the survey highlighted “If both people are drunk, it can’t be rape,” as “particularly concerning.”
Roughly 8 percent of all respondents and 12 percent of men endorsed this myth.
“If 12 percent of males believe that intoxication excuses, exonerates, or justifies coerced sexual contact, it can arguably account for many instances of sexual assault,” the survey states. “Correcting such toxic beliefs — even if they ‘only’ occur among 12 percent of males — can make a substantive impact on sexual violence prevention efforts.”
The No More Committee — also known as the UW Sexual Misconduct Task Force — plans to meet and discuss both the survey’s findings and plans for addressing specific problems quantified by the survey.
Gray said finding the data, and Nichols’ support, were the first step to solving a problem that plagues campuses across the U.S.
“She took the initiative to form a task force, to make this an issue that we gather information about and begin to start addressing more aggressively,” he said. “And certainly large-scale data — campus climate-type statistics — are critical in letting folks know what the gaps are, what the prevalence rates are, where the problems are. And from there, you can actually be thoughtful and strategic about directing resources and developing a plan.”
Gray, who specializes in clinical psychology, supervises a sexual assault treatment clinic on campus. He said UW, under Nichols’ leadership, has taken strides to make reporting avenues more visible to the student body and increased support for handling reports of misconduct and assault.
But Gray said the new survey shows what national studies — and his personal experience running an overwhelmed clinic — made plain.
“You have a lot of people on any campus in America who are going to be having some significant emotional difficulties post-assault and conventional or existing mental health resources can’t adequately deal with that demand,” he said. “Providing material support, and emotional and psychological support, for survivors is critical and it’s something that I think universities haven’t done a great job with.”
Psychology graduate students Kendal Binion and Stephanie Amaya assisted Gray and Kilwein in conducting the survey. Nichols said the survey, and likely the No More Committee’s action plan, will be presented during the Board of Trustees’ September meeting.
