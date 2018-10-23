Letters of the alphabet were bouncing, dancing and flashing on every child’s computer screen Wednesday during Albany County 4-H’s Code Your World event. Volunteers used hands-on activities to show 8- to 13-year-olds how to use a child-friendly coding language and taught some basic coding vocabulary as part of National Youth Science Day.
Chris Padesky, a media teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School, instructed the group through the steps of a programming language called Scratch, which was developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and first launched in 2007. Scratch is targeted primarily to children and allows them to use visual “blocks” to piece together the code to make the letters of their name wiggle, move and change color.
“These blocks are kind of like puzzle pieces and you just kind of put them together,” Padesky said. “It’s interesting because you’ve got your block, but underneath it’s a little more complicated — like java script or whatever else — so it’s still kind of the same thing without having to type 300 characters.”
As a media teacher, Padesky knows the growing importance of technology and how activities like coding can improve a variety of skills, even away from the screen.
“It’s good for their math skills and literacy and all sorts of things, and there’s a lot of research that shows that kids who are working with coding actually achieve more.” Padesky said. “For the actual coding piece itself, it’s really important considering the world we live in, the amount of technology that’s out there and how important it is for them to just understand — even beyond just using scratch or java — how computers work and how they function. I think that most jobs will require computer literacies and having coding skills puts them at an advantage.”
Kym Codallos, mother of three of the children at the event, agreed and said although her children are members of 4-H, they had never done any coding before.
“I just think it’s an important part of our world today,” Codallos said, “particularly for this generation of kids.”
Every October, 4-H hosts events for National Youth Science Day to promote different areas of science, technology and math in fun, child-friendly ways. For example, 2017 featured a fitness tracker event and a drone-focused event was hosted the year before. Mary Louise Wood, Albany County extension educator for 4-H, said the activities are meant to show children science isn’t as intimidating as it might seem.
“It isn’t so much the coding that’s important, it’s the science part that’s important,” Wood said. “Kids think science is really hard, and it’s not. So that’s the important thing, to get kids together and let them experience it and see that it’s easy and it’s fun.”
Each child at the event had the opportunity to take home a booklet filed with further practice opportunities, and Padesky said he was excited to see the kids be so creative and excited about computer science.
Wood added that more coding events may be added in the future if there is enough interest. The children did not have to be a member of 4-H to attend the event.
