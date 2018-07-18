Flooding caused closures of multiple roads across Laramie as a storm dumped about a quarter inch of rain shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In the storm National Weather Service Meteorologist Rob Cox described as “short-lived and intense,” Laramie received wind gusts of more than 40 mph and an apparent lightning strike damaged a tree by the Laramie Plains Museum.
Some roads were closed for more than an hour as Laramie police worked to remove debris from street drains, Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said.
While overloaded storm drains exacerbated some of the flooding, Smith said “the rest of it was the sheer amount of water in a short period of time.”
A momentary power outage was experienced in some parts of town, requiring police to respond to a number of business alarms.
The outage affected LPD itself, but Smith said the department’s generator “kicked in immediately.”
Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Dave Eskelsen said the outage was a “transient problem” when a circuit breaker at the Laramie substation was tripped at 2:08 p.m. Substations’ circuit breakers are tripped when they sense a “disturbance” affecting a line, Eskelsen said. A disturbance could include a lightning strike or debris hitting a line. Eskelsen said there was no sustained loss of power for any customers.
Smith urged motorists not to drive on roads they can’t see during periods of intense rainfall. Smith said the habit might ultimately require drivers to abandon their vehicles and wade through the flooding.
During the flooding, Third Street was closed from Canby to Lyons streets. Hancock Street was closed from Third to Fifth streets, and Fourth Street was closed from Sully Street to Shields Street.
One lane of traffic on Grand Avenue near 14th Street was also closed. Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said there was also minor flooding in buildings on Second and Fourth streets near the intersection of Custer Street. Most reports of flooded buildings occurred west of Fifth Street, she said.
Spring Creek crested at 1.93 feet, according to a gauge at East Spring Creek Drive and 24th Street. The record water level for Spring Creek was set in July 2017, when the creek crested at 2.69 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.