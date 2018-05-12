To help make several necessary repairs and replace worn and outdated furniture and fixtures, the Albany County Public Library is requesting a portion of funding from the proposed specific-purpose tax, or sixth penny, to be allocated for changes to the library’s interior and exterior it couldn’t fund with normal funding.
Albany County voters will have a chance to vote on whether to renew the specific-purpose tax during the Aug. 21 Wyoming primary election. If it passes, several projects proposed by Albany County, the city of Laramie and the town of Rock River would be funded through a sixth-penny sales tax.
Library Board Chair Chris Merrill said the library requires several repairs to the drainage system, the roof of the building and lighting. Because of current limitations in funding, these issues are unlikely to be funded from another source.
“There is lots of stuff that needs to be fixed up and repaired and improved, and the library, generally speaking on a regular annual budget, is just using those funds to get by and maintain the programs and the collection and all that kind of stuff,” Merrill said. “It is often impossible to get to the deferred maintenance items, and if so this special-purpose tax is really important for the library in order to do a lot of the maintenance that needs to happen.”
According to information provided by the Albany County Clerk’s Office, the Albany County Public Library would receive $247,000 in specific tax funds for interior and exterior repairs, improving the library’s accessibility, energy usage, security and replacing old or outdated systems or furniture.
At the start of the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the library had its total revenues listed at about $1 million, with the majority of the budget, about $860,000, composed of different funds from the county, according to information provided by the library.
“We do get moneys from the library foundation and … also our wonderful Friends of the Library volunteers have had their book sales on a regular basis,” Vice Chair Jo-Carol Ropp said. “We have added a little book nook just inside the front door (of the library) and there is the eternal and forever fundraisers that are held at least twice a year.
Those are the things that we are already tapping into and still coming up somewhat short.”
Albany County Library Director Ruth Troyanek said receiving the funding would provide important updates to the interior of the library, which a large amount of its furnishings were at the library when it opened in the 1980s and are showing wear-and-tear. Updated furnishings could bring in new patrons.
“As technology has driven change in libraries we have become more important as a community meeting space and also as just as a quiet refuge for people to go to,” Troyanek said. “We have done some upgrades in the past decade, we have new carpet in the main area, we have a new ceiling, we do have new light fixtures, but they aren’t as energy efficient as they can be,” Troyanek said.
Funding would also increase security measures and help pay for a door that can be lowered and raised to prevent access to the main portion of the library from different areas within the building in case of an emergency, she said.
“We are able to close off the meeting rooms and the public restrooms so that groups can use those spaces when the library is closed,” Troyanek said. “We cannot actually open or close it fully but it is supposed to be a security door for multiple things like for fires but also so people can’t crawl under it and steal a bunch of things.”
Ropp said the library is an important part of the community and the library board and staff would appreciate it if the specific purpose tax was approved.
“If people in this community believe that the library is part of the heart of this community then this would be a wonderful donation, or contribution, to that heart,” she said. “We do not have a homeless shelter, we do not have a lot of things that the library actually serves as — a warm place to go for shelter, a place where you can check your email if you do not happen to be one of those with a phone in your hand.”
