Representatives from two state legislative districts are not facing any opposition in their bids to keep their seats.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, representing Senate District 9, and Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, representative for House District 13, are the Democratic minority leaders in their respective chambers.
Both incumbents are not expected to face any challenges to their seats this year from their own party, Republicans or from third party candidates.
Connolly said this allows her to focus more on the legislative process, instead of having to take time to campaign.
“It allows for us to spend more time thinking about and doing the necessary policy work,” Connolly said. “It’s a relief. I am able to put more of my energy in that direction.”
Rothfuss echoed Connolly’s sentiments, adding that serving as a lawmaker in Wyoming’s Legislature is not a full-time position, so campaigning comes as a trade off to their time working on policy.
“Since this is a volunteer Legislature, basically it’s a citizen’s Legislature, that work is being traded off from actual legislative work,” Rothfuss said.
However, both candidates said running unopposed was not a good thing for the democratic process.
“Every election in this state should be contested,” Rothfuss said. “There should be strong representation from both parties, certainly in the general election and often times the primary election.”
Albany County GOP Chairman Ben McKay agreed.
“Ultimately, I don’t think it is very well served, because people don’t have a choice,” McKay said. “Democracy only works when people have a choice.”
McKay said it was difficult to find people to run in those races.
“Rothfuss’ district is a difficult one for us to find somebody to run in,” he said. “House district 13 is also one that is historically difficult for us to find somebody to run in that race.”
Connolly has been a representative since 2009, and the only time she faced opposition was in 2016. She beat Joey Correnti IV with 59 percent of the vote. Rothfuss has been a senator since 2011, when he beat Democrat Jodi Guerin in the primary for the seat left vacant by Mike Massie. He didn’t face opposition in the general election.
Connolly said a priority for her time in the House is education reform. She would like to not only improve education, but to look at providing Pre-K education and maintaining funding for the University of Wyoming.
Rothfuss said his time in the Senate will be focused on economic diversification and reforming the tax code.
“Nothing else is taxed in a way that is consistent with ways that other states tax other industries,” Rothfuss said. “So, if we were to manage to diversify the Wyoming economy, we wouldn’t gain any revenue.”
Candidate filing ended June 1.
The primary election will be Aug. 21, and the general election will be Nov. 6.
Eligible voters can register to vote at the County Clerk’s Office or at their polling place on election day.
