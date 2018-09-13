Members of the state GOP largely echoed Wednesday what Laramie Republicans said last week in condemning an incident of suspected arson at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters.
The Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department arrived at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters 3:25 a.m. Thursday at 214 Ivinson Ave. in downtown Laramie. Upon arriving on scene, first responders found a fire on the first floor of the building in the front office area.
Damage to the structure included moderate smoke and heat damage to the first floor office. An occupant in a second floor apartment was evacuated by LFD crews without incident. No injuries were reported.
Federal investigators were subsequently dispatched to look into the incident with local authorities. It’s a move praised by the Wyoming Republican Party in response to the “erroneous crime” that was also characterized as “potentially lethal” in a Wednesday news release.
The release goes on to say the crime scene showed “strong evidence of being politically motivated” and an “act…of desperation by extremists illegally expressing their opposition.”
Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department told the Boomerang that there were no new developments in the active investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. Mary Markos, public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver field division, directed inquiries to the LPD.
Smith said anyone in the downtown area during the early morning hours of Sept. 6 who saw or heard anything unusual are asked to contact the LPD at 307-721-3557.
