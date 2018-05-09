A state GOP delegate pleaded not guilty to criminal trespassing in Circuit Court on Tuesday after allegedly refusing to leave the University of Wyoming campus while openly carrying a firearm.
Firearms, along with other “dangerous weapons,” are prohibited on the UW campus by university regulation. The regulation states individuals carrying firearms will be asked to vacate campus and, should they fail to do so, be written a citation for trespassing.
Lyle Williams was in Laramie serving as a Uinta delegate to the State Republican Convention at the UW Conference Center in April when UW Police Department Chief Mike Samp observed him openly carrying a firearm.
Williams said in April he planned to challenge the university regulation in a court of law and carried his firearm on campus with the intention of receiving a citation.
Several people wearing red shirts with the slogan #IamLyleWilliams were present at the defendant’s arraignment. Gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, were also present.
If convicted, Williams could face a maximum of six months incarceration, a $750 fine or both.
At issue are UW regulation 2-178 and potentially Wyoming State Statute 6-8-401, which Williams and his supporters say trumps any university regulation.
The UW policy defines firearms — alongside everything from explosives to nunchucks — as “dangerous weapons” and bans them with a few exceptions, such as for law enforcement officers.
“No dangerous weapon may be stored or carried in or upon University facilities,” UW regulation 2-178 states. “Any person carrying a dangerous weapon in a University facility is required to relinquish the weapon to the UW Police Department voluntarily or upon request.”
Statute 6-8-401 is sometimes called the “preemption clause” or the “Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act.”
With some exceptions, “No city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit the sale, transfer, purchase, delivery, taxation, manufacture, ownership, transportation, storage, use, carrying or possession of firearms,” the statute reads.
Williams was not the only convention attendee — nor the only delegate — to open carry on campus in April. When Samp arrived to write a citation for Williams, a line formed, composed of other open-carrying delegates seeking their own citations. Samp wrote just one citation, however, for Williams.
“I asked (Samp) how the state preemption statute and (the university policy) could be reconciled,” Williams said the day he received the citation. “He said basically he’s not here to interpret the law, he’s just doing his job — which he was.”
Writing just one citation, Samp stayed at the convention for the remainder of the day to monitor the situation.
“Given the political nature of this and the sensitivity of the Second Amendment issue, I feel that that is a sufficient reaction to the policy violation at this point,” he said.
Williams’ trial is set for June 21.
Must be an election year.
