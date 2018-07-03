Tessa Bean, who was allegedly an accessory after the fact in the stabbing of a Laramie man, appeared in Circuit Court on Monday and was released on a signature bond.
Bean’s bail was initially set at $7,500, but it was negotiated to a signature bond where Bean’s mother would be a co-signatory. Signature bonds are bond agreements where the accused is released with a promise to reappear.
Bean waived her right to a preliminary hearing that would determine if there was enough evidence to prosecute her. The case was then moved to District Court where the proceedings will continue. Bean is facing a felony for her alleged involvement.
Jake Gillen, who is charged with second degree attempted murder in the stabbing of Terrence Galdin, 30, is set to appear in a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. Monday in Circuit Court.
