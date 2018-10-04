Albany County commissioners approved the hiring Tuesday of a special prosecutor from Goshen County to handle the DUI case of chairman Tim Chesnut, who was arrested Sept. 25.
When a Wyoming county attorney’s office has a conflict of interest in prosecuting a case, a prosecutor from another jurisdiction is typically hired.
Chesnut’s public position made it difficult to find a prosecutor to handle the case.
“I’ve exhausted all services,” Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said.
Trent asked for help from four of her typical special prosecutor sources, including the city of Laramie and the Wyoming Attorney General, before Ken Brown from Goshen County agreed to handle the case.
Chesnut was arrested for DUI during the early morning hours Sept. 25 with a blood-alcohol content of 0.13.
The legal blood-alcohol content, or BAC, limit while driving a vehicle is 0.08 percent.
Chesnut took the chairmanship after former commissioner Tim Sullivan chose not to seek another term in 2016, leaving Chesnut as the commission’s sole Democrat.
Chesnut is up for re-election in 2018 after clearing a crowded primary with six other candidates.
