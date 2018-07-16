Ahead of schedule and under budget was the main message during a ceremony to open the new Snowy Range Road Bridge that now connects the west and east sides of Laramie.
The bridge was built to replace the old Clark Street Viaduct, which closed Monday. It is scheduled for deconstruction in the coming weeks. When the ribbon was cut, the new bridge became the new route most people will take to cross over the railroad tracks in the city.
Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos said the bridge opened earlier than expected, far ahead of the original fall deadline. He thanked everyone who contributed to the process, including the Wyoming Legislature, the Albany County Commission and the city government.
The main reason the Snowy Range Road Bridge was built was the deteriorating condition of Clark Street Viaduct, said Steve Cook, resident engineer on the project. Another major improvement, he said, was the new intersection as it provides dual left turn lanes off Third Street. Cook said that should alleviate some of the backup that was common on the Clark Street Viaduct intersection.
The construction relied heavily on federal highway funds, Cook said. The city of Laramie also contributed around $800,000, mostly for the landscaping and upgrading city utilities on and around the site.
WYDOT Chief Engineer Greg Fredrick said the state-of-the-art bridge is one of the largest capital construction projects to take place in Laramie outside of the University of Wyoming.
“This project is really about community,” Fredrick said. “(The bridge) connects West Laramie with downtown Laramie. It connects residents. It connects businesses with the city and with (the) university.”
Panos said the project will be what people keep in mind for future projects and is a great example of what $23.5 million buys. The bridge includes bike and foot paths with LED lights along them.
“This is going to be a 21st century bridge recognizing multi-modal transportation,” Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said.
Cook said the deconstruction of the Clark Street Viaduct will start in the next week and the viaduct was closed as soon as the new bridge opened. Crews will have to deconstruct it piece by piece, starting with the deck, then lifting the steel supports off and finally dismantling the uprights, he said.
As part of the deconstruction, the crosswalks at the Clark Street and Third Street intersection will eventually be removed Cook said. While the street lights and crosswalks will stay there during deconstruction, they will be removed at the end, he said.
