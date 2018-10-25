Laramie resident Tammy Fletcher Schlosser had the surprise of her life Saturday when she woke up early in the morning to her smoke alarms ringing and smoke billowing through her home.
“I am so thankful for [the detectors],” Schlosser said. “By the time they woke me up, the house was so full of smoke that I don’t know what might’ve happened had those not gone off.”
She added her husband was already at work, so she and her pets were home alone when the fire started.
Fire Chief Dan Johnson said the Laramie Fire Department’s Engine 7, Engine 3 and Ladder 5 were among first responders dispatched to Schlosser’s residence, located at 721 E. Mill St., for the structure fire.
“We were paged out at 5:23 in the morning, our first unit arrived at 5:28 in the morning and the fire was under control at 5:27,” Johnson said. “What it ended up being was a small fire in the living room area of the house. No firefighters were injured, one resident was transported for evaluation. We call it an accidental fire.”
Schlosser said she was doing some laundry, including towels with oil on them, not realizing the potential fire risk.
“I double washed them for two hours with extra soap and bleach,” Schlosser said, “dried them and tossed them on the couch and did some other laundry and was just going to fold them in the morning. That was at midnight, and I got woken up at 5:30 with the smoke alarms. So, it took it quite a while for it to happen, but I didn’t know you can’t do that.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 800 house fires per year are started when oily rags catch on fire. When put in a pile, especially after drying, the rags will trap heat and ignite a flame.
After a house fire or other disaster, groups like Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the American Red Cross can help people, including Schlosser, get the things they need. Schlosser said one of the things Interfaith-Good Samaritan was helping with was trying to contribute to her rent and phone bill since her purse was destroyed in the fire.
James Ledwith, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Wyoming, said their main goal is “recovery” and doing what they can to help those who may not know what to do after such a traumatic event, whether it’s providing medicine, clothing, mental health access or lodging accommodations.
“We can provide limited support for the first basically 72 hours is kind of the way I look at it,” Ledwith said. “We get people back on their feet. We can never get people back to their pre-disaster state; that’s just not within our capacity. That’s what insurance agencies and local community groups are kind of for, but what we do is help people get on the first couple of steps on the ladder towards their recovery.”
Schlosser said when she first moved here, she didn’t plan to stay in Laramie long. However, the sense of community she’s felt – especially after the fire – has helped her see why she’s stayed.
“I’m blessed to be alive and the smoke detectors did do a wonderful job,” Schlosser said. “The firefighters, the police department, everybody got there quickly and responded well and took care of me. … They made sure my animals were good, too, and just that extra effort to look for them. I thought [that] was awesome. I’ve been here over a year now and this is just one reason why, because the small town, the home feel, the way everybody treats each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.