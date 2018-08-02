The Laramie City Council hosted individual meetings for its three respective wards Tuesday where council members answered questions from the public on the specific-purpose sixth-penny tax.
Because it was the fifth Tuesday of the month, council members went to locations within each of their wards to meet and discuss issues with their constituents. Since the sixth-penny tax was going to be discussed, members of the Albany County Commission attended each of the meetings.
A major part of the conversation was potentially using funds from the sixth-penny tax to pave roads in West Laramie. Klaus Halbsgut, a Democratic commission candidate, said for Laramie to be a top city, it needs to have paved streets. There are about 17 miles of unpaved streets in Laramie, with 11.5 miles in West Laramie. Halbsgut said he was concerned about the division of money between all the wards and the potential of the other wards denying Ward 1 any improvement projects when they come up for a vote.
Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said the sixth penny ballot allocates money for street improvements city-wide. She said a scientific process will be used to decide what paved streets will be repaved, but the unpaved streets aren’t measured in the process. No single ward can run away with the money, Summerville said, and it will take a good policy to gain enough votes on the City Council to push the West Laramie project forward.
The current City Council cannot bind a future version of the government body to how the money will be spent, Summerville said. That means it will be up to the community to be engaged throughout the entire process to determine where the money for major street repairs and street paving will go, she said.
“I think that’s why it is so important that the community stays engaged with not only the City Council, but the commissioners too,” Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones said.
Victor Bershinsky, a candidate for City Council from Ward 1, said the city needs to come together to work on the solution to the problem of roads. Laramie City Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner said she has struggled with how the community seems to be split between West Laramie and the rest of the city. She said it needs to be more of a holistic approach where the whole city is looked at as one and for the community to come together.
In Ward 2, Laramie Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said there were similar sentiments among those who attended. The whole city needs to come together and work together. She said everyone at the meeting supported the tax, except for one individual she felt supported it in the end.
There are also other projects the sixth-penny specific-purpose tax can fund. In the Ward 2 meeting, Pearce said protecting the Casper Aquifer was one of the projects discussed. In Ward 1, the Laramie Regional Airport was discussed. Jones said the airport’s renovations would be a huge economic boon for the community. The terminal is so small any plane diverted from Denver International Airport would not be able to unload at Laramie.
The sixth-penny tax will be present on the primary election ballot Aug. 21.
Attempts for comment from Ward 3 council members were not returned before deadline Wednesday.
