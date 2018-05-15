There is nothing like the rush of having all the pieces of a performance come together on opening night. Laramie High School musical theater students are days away from that experience for themselves when their new show opens Friday evening.
“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” is being presented at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive, for $5 a ticket.
Marie Andersen, musical theater student and actress playing Kathy Selden, said the play takes place in the 1920s during the transition from silent films to movies with sound, or “talkies.” This transition creates problems for one of the main characters, Lina Lamont — played by Braylen Bleak — when the new technology reveals something new about her, which then escalates into a larger problem.
“It is all about how Lina has a super high-pitched, really annoying voice, but nobody knows that because they haven’t actually heard it because she has been in silent films this whole time,” Andersen said. “So, they have to get Kathy to be the voice for her and there is a bunch of musical numbers in it that help along the story.”
The students worked hard learning the musical’s many songs and choreography, spending almost the entire second semester getting ready for the presentation, Bleak said.
“We started audition in the end of last semester and the real auditions were the first week of second semester and we started learning dances, blocking and working on the show the second week of the semester,” Bleak said.
Andersen said even though the preparation is enjoyable, she is looking forward to being able to perform it in front of an audience.
“It is really fun to actually be doing the show because then you can really get into your characters when you have costumes,” she said. “It really brings the whole story together.”
