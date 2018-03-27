Laramie 10-year-old and winner of the Elks Hoop Shoot West Central region, a basketball free throw competition, Braxton Bleak is competing in the national competition after he made 19 out of 25 free throws along with 8 out of 10 additional free throws in two tie breaker shoot-offs.
In the Hoop Shoot competition, contestants shoot 10 free throws and shoot 15 more after a few warm-up shots. Contestants start in the local competition, then go to the district level, followed by state, regional and finally national.
Braxton’s father Dan Bleak said his son will compete in the Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 21 in Chicago.
“It is pretty cool because they are going to shoot at the Loyola Chicago’s gymnasium,” Dan Bleak said. “There are 12 regions in the country, so he will face 11 other kids at the national finals.”
Braxton said he is excited to go compete in the tournament and see the city with the different activities the Elk’s Lodge has planned for the competitors.
“(I’m looking forward to) exploring Chicago,” Braxton said.
To prepare for the national competition, Braxton often throws more than 100 free throws a day, Dan Bleak said.
“Now that he is past regionals, he is on a routine where he shoots about 100-150 free throws in the morning, then three days a week he will go back in the afternoon and shoot some more,” he said. “We are really lucky because our church is about 25 yards away from us and it has a gym inside so he shoots inside there.”
Previously, Braxton won the local free throw competition three times but this is the first year he has made it past the district level, Dan Bleak said.
“He advanced past local when he was 9 and then again this year,” he said. “He lost at the district level by one shot each time so this year he got by district — which is in Torrington — and then we went up to state, which was in Casper, and then he advanced past that to regionals, which was about a week ago.”
Braxton was exposed to basketball early on and became his favorite sport, Dan Bleak said.
“He has been doing basketball since kindergarten,” he said. “I coached at Laramie High School back in the ’90s so he has been around basketball almost his entire life.”
Braxton currently plays basketball with a traveling team, but he might start playing for school teams when he is older, Dan Bleak said.
“His goals are more close to he wants to play for the traveling team and then junior high and then high school and then hopefully he gets opportunities past that but basketball is his favorite sport,” he said. “He has watched his older brother do it for a while so he wants to follow in his footsteps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.