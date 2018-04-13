Editors note: It is the Boomerang’s policy not to run names of defendants in sex crimes until a conviction, or guilty or no contest pleas, unless the accused is a person of public interest, such as an elected official, or a person of public trust such as a teacher or a counselor.
A man suspected of committing sex crimes pleaded not guilty to four charges in Albany County District Court on Thursday.
The charges were related to a Laramie Police Department sexual assault investigation in February.
The defendant was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault in the first degree and one count of felony kidnapping-confinement.
District Court Judge Tori Kricken said the punishment for sexual assault in the first degree could be 5-50 years in prison, while kidnapping is punishable from 20 years to life in prison.
“If there are guilty convictions for each charge and the maximum punishments were imposed, (the defendant) could receive life plus 150 years of incarceration at the time of sentencing,” Kricken said.
At about 5:40 p.m. Feb. 22, a Laramie Police Department officer was dispatched to the 4300 block of Comanche Drive for a possible sexual assault, according to court documents. While heading to the scene, the officer was informed the victim was speaking with another LPD officer and learned the suspect left the scene in a blue Cadillac heading southbound on Indian Hills Drive, an affidavit of probable cause states.
The responding officer located a blue Cadillac without plates and initiated a traffic stop, during which the officer identified the individual in the vehicle as the defendant.
At this time, the victim told the officer at the scene the defendant hired her through social media to do a photo shoot at a residence he rented from AirBnB, according to a police report. The victim stated after the photo shoot, she returned to the residence to get her keys, which she forgot at the residence, court documents state.
According to court documents, when she came back to retrieve her keys, the defendant started undressing her and prevented her from leaving the room. After she was undressed, the defendant allegedly then assaulted her, court documents state.
The victim was able to escape from the defendant, and after leaving the residence, she saw an off-duty officer and informed him she was sexually assaulted, according to court documents. An affidavit of probable cause states the defendant said in a police interview he hired the victim to take photos of him, and they did have sexual intercourse, but it was consensual.
The defendant’s jury trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 2-5.
