Laramie’s chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted a forum Thursday with candidates for the State Senate and House districts that cover any part of Albany County, including districts 9, 11, 14, 45 and 46. All questions were submitted from the public both before and during the forum. The event was moderated by Anne Alexander, an economist and associate vice provost for undergraduate education at the University of Wyoming. Many topics were covered during the forum, including addressing mental health issues in the state and how the rest of the nation can learn from Wyoming’s political climate. The biggest topic discussed by all parties was Wyoming’s revenue issues and need for tax reform.
Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, running for re-election in HD 9, said revenue issues led to the Legislature making “significant cuts” to mental health services in 2016. Many candidates, including Furphy, spoke about wanting to reform health care. After an audience member’s written question about recent cuts specifically to mental health funding, most agreed the state should expand Medicaid.
“I’ve seen first hand what happens,” said Lorraine Saulino-Klein, the Democratic candidate for HD 14, who said she has extensive experience in the medical field as a nurse.
“We must invest in ourselves — part of that is Medicaid expansion,” She said. “We cannot cut our way to the future.”
Democrat Jackie Grimes, a school psychologist for Albany County School District No. 1 running for HD 46, said that in addition to expanding Medicaid, she wanted to look at why insurance doesn’t cover mental health services well enough, as many families can’t afford it. One solution she said would be offering more resources in the school system.
“I’m in agreement that we need to expand Medicaid in order to address this,” Grimes said. “But I also believe we need to be embracing the mental health in schools model. That model actually allows professionals to bring their services into a school setting for their entire family — that includes students, their parents, their families.”
Incumbent Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, running for re-election for HD 46, said he wanted to “pony up the money” to address the state’s high suicide rates, but was nervous to expand Medicaid without first talking to health care professionals to ensure adequate reimbursement rates for the Medicaid patients.
Many of the candidates agreed that the budget for services like healthcare, public safety and education has been slashed too much, and all acknowledged the key role additional revenue plays into solving these issues. One of the questions asked about ENDOW — Gov. Matt Mead’s 20-year economic diversification plan — as a way to bring additional revenue to the state.
“As far as ENDOW, we passed six bills last session — I voted for every one of them,” Haley said. “The [Legislature] needs to support this and see where it goes. ENDOW is a good start, and it may end up diverging to some other area than from where it started, but at least with Governor Mead’s vision we have a place to start.”
However, ENDOW is a 20 -year plan, and as many of the candidates pointed out, Wyoming also needs more short-term solutions. Many of the candidates would like to see some sort of change to the tax structure to help Wyoming attract more businesses.
“Diversifying the economy in Wyoming is not sufficient,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, running for re-election in SD 9, said. “We don’t tax anything other than coal oil and gas at a level that is sufficient to fund the workers for any other industry. … We need to change the entire revenue structure of the state of Wyoming in a manner that has equitable revenue opportunities, regardless of the industrial sector that we expand into and diversify the economy towards. Without doing that, there’s no hope to end the boom and bust cycle.”
One way to help individual cities bring in more revenue is to give them more tax autonomy, which many candidates support, including Rothfuss and Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, who is running for reelection in HD 45.
“I find it ironic that a state that complains about big government now and advocates local control, leaves it to the state to micromanage the decisions for the communities around the state,” Pelkey said. “These communities have different needs, they have different resources.”
Although many candidates said cities should be able to tax themselves, including Roxie Jackson Hensley, Republican candidate for HD 45, Pelkey and Rothfuss, many also stressed keeping the smaller towns in mind.
“If citizens want to tax themselves, they ought to have the ability do that,” Furphy said. “Right now, they cannot under state law do that. … So, we’re looking at a combination of ways of allowing the bigger cities — Laramie is one of those — to be able to tax themselves and yet still support the smaller communities at the state level and not necessarily take the current funding that we provide to our city and counties here.”
Lee Ann Stephenson, Democratic candidate for senate SD 11, said it was important there were still options for the rural parts of Wyoming where taxing isn’t necessarily a viable option, but services like water, sewer and infrastructure are still needed.
“The uncertainty of the funds is quite an issue that’s discussed at town councils around my district,” Stephenson said. “So, some sort of stabilization of the way that our small communities are funded really needs to happen through the legislature. Although I understand the idea about local taxation, I don’t think that works in the very small rural communities.”
All the candidates agreed that state politics were unique in Wyoming — candidates that are against each other on one issue may be supporting another together. Saulino-Klein said that she tries to be open about every idea, and it was important to respect one another, especially since she’s running against her actual neighbor in Laramie, Furphy. Many said they look across the aisle and see friends and neighbors, not political opponents.
“I think what other people can learn from our state and the people of our state is how we work together for the benefit of the whole.” Hensley said. “This is a small state … We’re really respectful on how we speak to others. … We’re fiercely independent people, I believe. … We’re in this together.”
Rep. Cathy Connelly, D-Laramie, is the incumbent running for reelection in HD 13 but could not attend the forum because of the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee meeting in Casper where the Department of Workforce Services discussed a report on the disparity of wages between men and women. Connelly’s written statement was read aloud before the forum and included her dissatisfaction with Wyoming’s current wage gap.
“The findings show that Wyoming is still among one of the worst states in the nation for the wage gap,” Connelly’s written statement said. “And while the extent of the gap varies, it exists across variables including occupation, educational attainment and industry. We can and must do better.”
