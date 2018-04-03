It started off just as any other at the Albany County District Court jury trial would have, the jury was told to consider all the evidence and not to speak with anyone outside the jury about what was discussed in the courtroom.
But the fifth graders present acting as judge and jury were seeking knowledge, not justice.
Fifth graders from Indian Paintbrush Elementary school gathered at the Albany County Courthouse on Thursday to decide if Gold E. Locks — based on the fairy tale character Goldilocks — was guilty of burglary for breaking into the three bears’ home.
The students studied the functions of the government and participating in a mock trial with people involved in the judicial branch helps the class learn about it, Indian Paintbrush fifth-grade teacher Rob Hamlin said.
“We are on our government unit, so we got an opportunity from (District Court Judge Tori Kricken) to see how a trial is actually run,” Hamlin said. “(The experience could show them) how a court runs and what are the expectations, the rights of the accused and how they are protected, and I think that is really important.”
During the trial, students had several positions such as the judge and jurors while volunteers filled the roles of the victims, attorneys, the defendant and bailiff. Once the attorneys presented their sides of the case, the students had to determine if Locks was guilty, fifth-grader Tate Smith said.
“There were 10 people (on the jury) who thought Gold E. Locks was guilty,” Smith said. “And three thought she was innocent, so they could not decide.”
Fifth-grader William Arens said the case helped him learn about the judicial branch while being entertained by jokes and puns included into the case such as how the bears were named Pop A. Bear, Mom A. Bear and Babe E. Bear.
“We learned how this would actually go in real life, just without the humor part,” Arens said.
One aspect of the mock trial Hamlin said he is glad his students were able to see was how information presented in a trial could affect the outcome.
“One thing that stood out was the defense attorney showed the kids how he acts very persuasively, it is not necessarily just the facts,” he said. “How we question, the tone of his voice and his gestures showed that a trial can be persuasion, and the personality of the attorneys can have an affect on the jury.”
