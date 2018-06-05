A U.S. Supreme Court decision Monday sided with a Christian baker from Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012, arguing the state’s civil rights commission had showed a hostility to the baker’s sincerely-held beliefs.
The decision — which at first glance might appear to nullify non-discrimination ordinances, such as Colorado’s or Laramie’s — applies only to narrow circumstances and explicitly states the importance of such non-discriminations laws, said some Wyoming LGBTQ advocates, who praised the ruling as a win for their cause.
Sara Burlingame of Wyoming Equality said she read the entire 59-page decision before reading analyses or news stories about the ruling. She said the decision was better than she anticipated.
“This is about expressive content for weddings only,” Burlingame said. “And your right to not be fired, your right to not be evicted or refuse housing, your right to not be refused service — all of those very much still need protection. All of those are what the people of Wyoming want their laws to reflect.”
The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, was followed by LGBTQ activists, socially conservative groups and local governments across the nation because of its potential to enshrine or strike down non-discrimination laws.
In 2012, Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Denver, refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple who asked. According to the ruling, he offered to sell them other baked goods, but would not make a wedding cake for the couple because of his religious opposition to same-sex marriage.
The couple filed a complaint with Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission, which ruled in their favor. When the Colorado Supreme Court upheld the commission’s ruling, Phillips appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the commission showed hostility toward Phillips’ “deep and sincerely held religious beliefs” — and this was a key distinction for Burlingame. She said she was “giddy” as she read the majority opinion, which was delivered by Justice Anthony Kennedy. In explaining the narrow context in which Colorado’s commission was at fault, the opinion validated protections for gay individuals.
“Our society has come to the recognition that gay persons and gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth,” the opinion states. “For that reason the laws and the Constitution can, and in some instances must, protect them in the exercise of their civil rights. The exercise of their freedom on terms equal to others must be given great weight and respect by the courts.”
Burlingame said this was an important moment for the LGBTQ community, of which she is a part.
“Whenever we get language that enshrines the principle that you do not have the right to discriminate against LGBT people, then that moves us forward — not all the way forward, but certainly more than I had personally hoped for,” she said.
Laramie was the first — and to date, only — municipality in Wyoming to pass a non-discrimination ordinance, which it did in 2015. Mayor Andi Summerville said it was too early to tell whether the U.S. Supreme Court ruling would affect the way Laramie’s ordinance is enforced.
“We’ve obviously just learned about this ruling along with everybody else and we don’t have an analysis done of the Supreme Court ruling,” she said. “And right now, we don’t have any indications that this will change anything or not change anything, just because it’s too early.”
City Attorney Bob Southard said the same.
“I have to read the case and analyze it, which my office will do.”
Jackson, Gillette, Douglas, Casper and Cheyenne passed non-discrimination resolutions — which are generally seen as weaker than ordinances. With a final ruling on the much-anticipated Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Burlingame hopes to see an increase in ordinances across Wyoming.
“Here in Cheyenne, the mayor and the city council basically said we’re going to shelve non-discrimination until Masterpiece is heard,” Burlingame said. “They named Masterpiece specifically with the idea that they didn’t want to pass an ordinance that was going to contravene a Supreme Court ruling.”
The Northern Arapaho tribe — the larger of the two tribes living on the Wind River Indian Reservation — updated its non-discrimination policy in January to include gender identity and expression. The policy has included sexual orientation since at least its last update in 2014, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Roy Brown said.
“For us, this is an affirmative step to respecting all people regardless of identity,” he said. “I don’t think that the Supreme Court decision today has much teeth — but I think even if it did, we as a sovereign nation, are adamant that we prohibit discrimination based on any of these characteristics.”
The future of the conversation surrounding religious liberty, mutual respect and equal protection under the law in Wyoming is uncertain, but Burlingame said she looks forward to the dialogue — and what a ruling such as Masterpiece might mean for LGBTQ people in the Equality State.
“The great gift of living in the state with the lowest population in the union is that we can actually have deeper conversations with each other that go beyond soundbites, that we really can be in conversation and say, ‘What does this mean? What does it not mean?’”
