Openings available at Open School
The Open School has openings for the 2018-19 school year in their Preschool classroom. The Open School is a nonprofit school which was founded in Laramie in 1971. The school uses Creative Curriculum and has a balance of play, academics and enrichment activities, according to a news release. Enrichment activities include art, music, Spanish, movement, library, cooking, swim lessons, outdoor play and field trips. The Open School is staffed by experienced, qualified teachers. Flexible schedules are available. The Open School’s hours are 7:20 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Go to www.laramieopenschool.org to find more information about the school. Contact Shelly at 745-7256 or email openschool1@hotmail.com for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Nonprofit organization seeking local host families for exchange students
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries such as Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan and others, according to a news release.
The exchange students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, the release states. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.
The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. The students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
Call 1-800-733-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com for a host family application.
Kindergarten registration open for 2018-2019
Kindergarten registration for Albany County School District No. 1 elementary schools, including rural schools, will be April 16–20 during regular school hours. Parents can register children at their designated neighborhood schools: Beitel, Centennial, Harmony, Indian Paintbrush, Linford, Rock River, Slade, Spring Creek or Valley View. If desired, boundary exception requests are available at neighborhood schools, according to a news release.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2018, to enter kindergarten in 2018-2019. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and record of childhood immunizations to register. Children entering kindergarten are required to have their immunizations up to date prior to the start of school in August. Required immunization forms are available at schools or any physician’s office.
Parents should contact their neighborhood school for more information or for questions regarding the registration process.
Club offering scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering scholarships worth $500 each in the spring. One scholarship is the Jane M. Klausman Woman in Business Scholarship for women pursuing a business degree. The application is due May 1. The other is the Laramie Woman of Promise scholarship and is open to any woman pursuing further education. The application is due May 31. Email tbretting@gmail.com for more information.
Softball board offering scholarship
Laramie Girls Softball is offering a scholarship of $500 for the 2018 fall semester, according to a news release. Any former athlete who participated with LGS in the past and will be enrolled in a postsecondary education program in fall 2018 is eligible to apply for this scholarship. The application is due May 1. Email laramiegirlssoftball@gmail.com to request an application or for more information.
Wyoming’s 1st-ever GenCyber Camp announced
Wyoming GenCyber is a program that provides a summer cybersecurity camp experience to participants to ensure young people are exposed to cybersecurity career options, according to a news release. Funding for the program is through grants from the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency. A local camp is planned for July 16-20, sponsored by the University of Wyoming.
The camp addresses the national shortage of computing-related jobs which is exacerbated by a lack of diversity in the computer science fields, the release states. According to the National Center for Women in Technology (NCWIT) in 2016, only 26 percent of the computing workforce were women and even less minority women. In contrast, more women earn college degrees than men — just not in computer science, according to Wired magazine’s article “Women and Minorities in Tech, By the Numbers.” As a result, technology related fields are dominated by white men.
The Cowpokes CyberGen camp solves cybersecurity inspired challenges, creates sustainable lessons, and allows students to show off their very own cyber-inspired projects. The URL to find out more or sign up for the camp is www.cowpokes.camp.
How to submit to School News
If you have an item for School News you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Fridays for publication in Sunday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.