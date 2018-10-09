Albany County School District No. 1’s school board is set to adopt new measurable goals Wednesday board members want the district to achieve by 2022.
The new metrics will update the district five-year strategic plan adopted in 2017.
The original plan outlined four broad ambitions:
— All students are performing at grade-level performance standards
— All students have access to ACSD No. 1 services and programs
— All students and staff members are engaged in teaching and learning
— All students graduate with future plans
Those goals can be inherently “squishy” — as superintendent Jubal Yennie playfully describes them — and the original plan didn’t include specific metrics by which to measure if the goals have been achieved.
With the new metrics slated for adoption this week, the board has zealous plans.
“They are lofty goals, and I think we owe that to our community,” board chair Janice Marshall said at a work session last week.
To ensure “all students are performing at grade-level performance standards,” the board wants improve board state testing scores and the accountability measurements created under Wyoming Accountability in Education Act.
By 2022, the board wants the Wyoming Department of Education to grade all 13 of the district’s schools as “meeting or exceeding expectations.” In 2017, only 8 out of 13 schools hit that mark.
The board is also calling on 85 percent of students to grade as “proficient or advanced” in the three subjects graded by state testing: English language arts, mathematics and science.
In 2017, the district’s best performing subject was English. Under the PAWS test, 70 percent of students hit the “proficient or advanced” in English.
English was still the best performing subject for Laramie students under the new WY-TOPP test launched this year. However, just 61 percent of students hit the “proficient or advanced” mark for English. Even with WY-TOPP testing apparently more difficult to perform well on, the board isn’t reneging on the “85 percent” goal.
The new metrics also call for all curriculum to be fully aligned with state standards and the WY-TOPP tests.
According to Yennie’s current figures, the curriculum is already largely aligned at the elementary level. When it comes to high school, the curriculum is only about half aligned.
The revised plan will also require all high schoolers to have a four-year plan.
Currently, only students with individualized learning plans have four-year plans.
The number will grow this year, however, when eighth- and ninth-graders use a new piece of software, the Naviance Course Planner, to develop four-year plans during this fall.
The board’s most ambitious goal is its graduation rate.
The plan calls for a graduation rate of 95 percent by 2022.
In 2017, that rate was 79.8 percent. The statewide average was 80.2 percent — the highest it had been in seven years.
“I think we have to shoot for the stars,” Marshall said.
In 2017, four Wyoming counties had graduation rates higher than 95 percent. All are relatively small districts, with an average graduating class size of 50.
