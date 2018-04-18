The large wooden structures keeping snow off the roads throughout Albany County could become a new resource for a Laramie company to produce weathered wood for their products, while also maintaining the county’s snow fences at no cost to the county.
Centennial Woods, LLC presented an offer the Albany County Commission on Tuesday for the company to build, repair and replace snow fences for the county at no cost. Instead of receiving money for their services, Centennial Woods would keep the wood they replace from the fences.
Albany County Road and Bridge Superintendant Rob Fisher said about 80 percent of the county’s snow fencing is more than 20 years old. Maintaining that much infrastructure is difficult with the reduced size of the office’s work force, he said.
“Snow fences are a huge part of keeping snow off of county roads in the winter and at the current time we have approximately 10 miles of snow fence,” Fisher said.
“Snow fence required a lot of maintenance and things like that — and with our reduction of force — it is huge burden on us.”
Centennial Woods CEO Ed Spal said his company has partnerships with several Wyoming counties and the state government to repair their snow fences in what they call a public-private partnership. Because of these agreements, government partners can reduce the costs of snow removal and provide safer road conditions in the winter, he said.
“(According to a University of Wyoming study), the cost of a snow fence — from the initial installation — it works out to less than $25-a-ton of snow being on the roads, versus $380 a ton to plow,” Spal said. “We create what we call a public-private partnership and through that process and through our business we are able to offer a service. It benefits us but it also benefits the tax payers and the drivers of the highways.”
When the company repairs old or damaged fences, they recycle the wood they are replacing to be used in production of a variety of products including flooring, interior and exterior sighting, which are then distributed nationally and internationally, he said.
“We take that wood and we take it into our facility and we sort it,” Spal said. “There are a lot of broken boards and different things and through our processing system we build products. We try to get it down to the point where there is almost virtually no waste so that nothing is going into the landfill.”
Because of how the company presented the offer to the County Commission, county officials were not sure if they had to bring the project out for bidding or what the process to approve the partnership would be, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said.
“I was concerned about bidding for this,” Trent said. “The way it was proposed to me … we would have it as a license agreement but it was an exclusive license and it was for 21 years (to allow the company to have multiple wood harvesting cycles).”
The Albany County Commission did not take action on the proposed partnership to allow Trent and the company’s attorney to work on the proposal before it is brought back to the county commission, she said.
“There are some legalese and legal issues that I need to work through and understand,” Trent said. “I just think it needs to come back with some more words-smithing and would be on the next (County Commission) agenda.”
