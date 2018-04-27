The specific purpose tax came one step closer to being placed on the Aug. 21 Wyoming Primary Election ballot Tuesday with the Albany County Commission approving the resolution of what projects would be brought to the voters.
The resolution the County Commission approved contained several projects the commission wants to do in Albany County but would not be able to do because of a lack of funding. If the tax is passed by the voters, the county, city of Laramie and town of Rock River could do these projects and pay for them using money collected by the tax, Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones said.
“We are trying to make improvements across the board for the county for particular projects that need to be done, and without the specific purpose tax we won’t be able to accomplish them,” Jones said. “We do not have any additional money to put into any of these kinds of projects because we can barely make the basic necessities of the county function now.”
According to information provided by the Albany County Clerk’s Office, the county is proposing interior and exterior renovations for the Albany County Public Library, roof renovations for the Albany County Road and Bridge facility and renovations for the Albany County Courthouse. The tax could also be used to provide the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Road and Bridge with new equipment.
Jones said the specific purpose tax is an important source of income in Albany County because the county has limited sources of income, and if the tax isn’t renewed it could hurt the county.
“It is very important that the voters pass this specific purpose tax, the sixth cent, which is a renewal of a tax — it is not a new tax,” she said. “We do not have any kind of revenue that comes from minerals or other revenue at all in the county other than our property tax and sales tax.”
Now that the resolution listing the projects the county wants to use the tax for was approved, the next step in the process is to make sure what is going to be put on the ballot is accurate and legal, Jones said.
“We need to finalize exactly what will be on the ballot and then how to put the ballot together and then it goes to the county attorney and she has to make sure it is all nice and neat and all wrapped up in a bow legally before it goes to the voters,” she said.
Albany County Deputy Clerk Kayla White said the county clerk’s office, which handles elections, could have difficulty fitting all the information about the proposed projects on to a single ballot, and are looking to making the ballot longer rather than having multiple pages. Because people can only vote for members of their political party in the Wyoming Primary Election, parties that have more people running for office is going to make it harder for the office to find room for the tax renewal.
“In the primary, you might have a lot of candidates for the Republican Party, not a lot for the Democratic Party and really on the unaffiliated the only races you can have on there are city council,” White said. “The unaffiliated we are not going to have a problem fitting the tax on because there are not that many races but when you come to the Republican and Democratic it can be a little tricky on getting that on there.”
The vote was passed 2-0 with all commissioners in attendance.
“Passing the resolution was unanimous among the commissioners and we just understand how important it is that the sixth cent is passed,” Jones said. “I truly hope that our voters are generous enough to vote in the sixth cent so we can complete the projects that Albany County so desperately needs.”
