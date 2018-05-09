After receiving a preliminary estimate of $200,000-$300,000 reduction in funding the state would provide for education, Albany County School District No. 1 has been crunching the numbers to see how it can provide for increasing needs with its decreasing budget.
ACSD No. 1 Superintendant Jubal Yennie said the Wyoming Legislature recently approved the funding model that determines how much funding school districts receive in the form of a block grant. He said recommendations of how to work with the predicted decrease in funding would be discussed today at the ACSD No. 1 Board of Education meeting.
“So, we are trying to make some decisions now, plugging in numbers based on those enrollment figures, we are then going to move to a staffing level,” Yennie said. “I am going to ask the board to approve a staffing level which goes back to the enrollment figures we talked about.”
ACSD No. 1 is expecting to receive about $59 million from the state with the new funding model at this time but that about could change in coming months, he said.
“In terms of the whole budget model, I think we are looking at $200,000-$300,000 less than we had last year at this time,” Yennie said. “We are still increasing enrollment, (but) there are some adjustments that the funding model took to district enrollment that we actually lost dollars.”
About 85 percent of the school district’s budget goes toward personnel, which is why it is important for the school district to use staff as efficiently as possible and provide as many resources as they can, he said. Laramie High School is predicted to be one of the schools most affected by personnel changes as the district tries to find ways to provide students resources while accommodating for the increase of students the school district has seen in recent years.
“We are going to have almost 1,100 students there next year, so folks have lost track of that significance,” Yennie said. “We have gone from 750 students in a 10-12th school to almost 1,100, so I am going to propose we add this (athletic director) position, I have some ideas how I think that is going to happen.”
Personnel at elementary schools could also be moved around as the school district gets a better understanding of how many students are going to be there as kindergarten registration continues, he said.
“Then it is just a matter of aligning up the rest of the personnel in our enrollment from the elementary, we are going to have some information on the kindergarten registration,” Yennie said. “I am going to put together a personnel plan for the board to take a look at (how personnel fit in the budget). So it has implications on our personnel costs, it has a total cost on our budget.”
